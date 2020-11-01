Saturday MLS Rewind: FC Dallas wins Texas Derby, Fire tie Nashville SC

Two MLS matches took place on Halloween with only one team claiming a full three points in its biggest rivalry match of the season.

FC Dallas shutout rivals Houston Dynamo 3-0 in Saturday’s showdown from Frisco, jumping up to fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Franco Jara scored the opening goal for Luchi Gonzalez’s side while Fafa Picault scored twice in Dallas’ third win out of the past five meetings with Houston.

In the evening contest, the Chicago Fire hit back at Nissan Stadium to tie Nashville SC 1-1. Both goals came in the first half with Boris Sekulic cancelling out Daniel Rios’ opener for Nashville. Chicago stayed in 10th place with the draw while Nashville stayed in ninth, drawing level on points with New England and the New York Red Bulls.

Here is a closer look at Saturday’s MLS results:

FC Dallas 3, Dynamo 0

(Jara 19′, Picault 27′, 90′)

Man of the Match

Fafa Picault iced the win for Dallas with a brace and also was dominant offensively with the ball, winning 14 of his 19 battles on the night.

Moment of the Match

Picault’s first goal truly put Dallas in cruise control for the rest of the match while his second goal added insult to injury.

Match to Forget

Jose Bizama struggled with Picault’s speed and cleverness on the wing, seeing his counterpart score twice while also picking up a yellow card.

HIGHLIGHTS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nashville SC 1, Fire 1

(Rios 28′) – (Sekulic 42′)

Man of the Match

Sekulic not only scored the equalizer for Raphael Wicky’s side, but created the most chances in the match with two. He also made eight recoveries defensively and won two aerial battles.

Moment of the Match

The Fire almost claimed all three points after Elliot Collier’s header hit the left post after a Sekulic cross in the 87th minute.

Match to Forget

Robert Beric was poor in the Fire attack, losing possession six times, the most by any player and also failing to record a shot on goal.

HIGHLIGHTS