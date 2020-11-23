SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Josh Sargent

When Josh Sargent missed the U.S. Men’s National Team’s November friendlies do to COVID-19 restrictions where his club team, Werder Bremen, is located, the initial reaction was one of disappointment. The good news is that the absence did help yield a very positive outcome for the USMNT and for Sargent.

While the USMNT was able to look at some other forward options, Sargent was able to stay with Werder Bremen and prepare for an important match against Bayern Munich, and the result of that preparation was an impressive 1-1 draw against the European champions, a draw that came courtesy of Sargent’s assist on Bremen’s goal.

Sargent’s performance earned him SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors. The young forward has settled into a starting role for Werder Bremen, which has responded to nearly being relegated last season to starting the new campaign in impressive fashion, with a seven-match unbeaten run in Bundesliga play that has Bremen in eighth place at the moment.

Sargent earned Player of the Week honors ahead of a strong list of candidates. Here are the other top Americans Abroad performers from this past weekend:

John Brooks

The USMNT centerback was excellent in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win against Schalke, recording a match-high 56 completed passes to go with four interceptions and four clearances, helping Wolfsburg remain one of just two undefeated teams in the Bundesliga.

Tyler Adams

Fresh off a pair of impressive November starts for the USMNT as a defensive midfielder, Adams slotted in at right back for RB Leipzig in a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt. Adams played 90 minutes and completed 54 of 58 passes, while contributing two tackles and two interceptions.

Yunus Musah

The newly-capped USMNT midfielder played the full 90 minutes in Valencia’s 2-2 draw with Deportivo La Coruna. He completed 19 of 21 passes, finishing with a game-high three successful dribbles to go with two tackles, helping push Valencia’s unbeaten streak to three matches.

Julian Green

The former USMNT World Cup goal-scorer delivered a stunning free kick goal to help Greuther Furth to a 3-1 win against Regensberg on Sunday. The victory, Furth’s fourth in a row, has Green and his club in second place in 2 Bundesliga.