SBI USMNT Man of the Match: John Brooks

John Brooks came into U.S. Men’s National Team duty as the No. 1 option at centerback and the veteran showed just why on Thursday.

The Wolfsburg defender’s strong performance earned him SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors in Thursday’s scoreless draw in Wales. It was Brooks’ first appearance for the National Team in 2020 after impressing in the early stages of the Bundesliga season with Wolfsburg.

Brooks made things difficult for Kieffer Moore at the top of the Welsh attack, while holding his own and directing his teammates in the backline. The 25-year-old provided 10 recoveries and completed the most passes (73) of any player in the match.

Brooks’ excellent passing was one of the highlights of the match, as he completed seven accurate long balls and completed 33 of his passes in Wales side of the field.

Brooks edged out Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah for Man of the Match honors.

What did you think of Brooks’ performance? Who was your Man of the Match? Who surprised you? Who disappointed you?

Share your thoughts below.