SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Nicholas Gioacchini

Nicholas Gioacchini made his first start for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Monday and got to celebrate in style with a multi-goal performance.
The Caen striker scored twice on his way to an SBI USMNT Man of the Match performance in Monday’s 6-2 romp over Panama in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Gioacchini beat out Gio Reyna, Richie Ledezma, and Sebastian Soto for MOTM honors.
Gioacchini’s goals came in a four-minute span in the first half, not long after Gio Reyna equalized for the Americans. Gioacchini’s first goal gave the USMNT a 2-1 advantage in the 22nd minute, being in the right spot to score off a Uly Llanez rebound.
The 22-year-old added to his tally in the 26th minute after once again being in front of goal. Matt Miazga headed across goal and Gioacchini was there to head home his second goal of the match.
Gioacchini saw his second-half penalty kick saved by Orlando Mosquera, denying him a first international hat trick, but overall did well his in his 77 minute performance. He won four fouls, the most by any player in the match.
What did you think of Gioacchini’s performance? Who was your pick for Man of the Match?
Share your thoughts below.
lots of choices, I’d pick McKennie. Dominated, literally all over the field
While he might not have been MOTM, for me the most important aspect of these 2 games is Musah. I think he looked at least as good as Reyna. We really need to get his commitment.
my guess is he is using us to get England attention and it looks like it worked. I would be shocked if he picks us over England. He grew up thru their ranks
I don’t know his Instagram was full of heart and kissy face emojis to his teammates.
Musah looked really alive, aggressive, dangerous the first half. Really adept in tight spaces and goes at players, very hard to push off the ball. Drew all kinds of attention. All at 17. So hope he is a US player for years to come… he certainly has better prospect of significant time w/ us over a pretty stacked English side. He fit in well immediately and he and Pulisic on the field the same time would give defenses absolute fits.
hope he’s having fun with this group and likes the feeling and the building chemistry we’re seeing the last couple games
I’d put both 20-year-old young strikers as “Men of the Match” today. Gioacchini played well and scored a brace (could have easily score 3). Sebastian Soto had done so scoring 2 goals quickly in 13 minutes of mop up time.