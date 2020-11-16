SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Nicholas Gioacchini

Nicholas Gioacchini made his first start for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Monday and got to celebrate in style with a multi-goal performance.

The Caen striker scored twice on his way to an SBI USMNT Man of the Match performance in Monday’s 6-2 romp over Panama in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Gioacchini beat out Gio Reyna, Richie Ledezma, and Sebastian Soto for MOTM honors.

Gioacchini’s goals came in a four-minute span in the first half, not long after Gio Reyna equalized for the Americans. Gioacchini’s first goal gave the USMNT a 2-1 advantage in the 22nd minute, being in the right spot to score off a Uly Llanez rebound.

The 22-year-old added to his tally in the 26th minute after once again being in front of goal. Matt Miazga headed across goal and Gioacchini was there to head home his second goal of the match.

Gioacchini saw his second-half penalty kick saved by Orlando Mosquera, denying him a first international hat trick, but overall did well his in his 77 minute performance. He won four fouls, the most by any player in the match.

