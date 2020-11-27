SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Rose Lavelle

Rose Lavelle marked her return to action for the U.S. Women’s National Team with a stunning goal and masterful performance that served as a reminder of just how important she continues to be for Vlatko Andonovski’s side.
Lavelle scored a beauty of a left-footed strike, and impressed throughout her 60-minute performance to earn SBI USWNT Woman of the Match honors in Friday’s 2-0 win against the Netherlands.
Facing a little ring rust after a 261-day layoff, it took the USWNT a little while to start cooking, but Lavelle’s tracking back to win a challenge and then run along side Christen Press, whose supply set up the big moment.
41' | @roselavelle with her third goal of the year and it’s a BEAUT! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/KEcK3qNdEV
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) November 27, 2020
Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal be seeing this one in her nightmares, where Lavelle plays a recurring role. If her world-famous strike over the same goalkeeper to seal the 2019 World Cup win wasn’t enough, Friday’s strike will also be a prominent memory in Lavelle’s goal catalog.
She made way for fellow goal scorer Kristie Mewis, but there is no doubt her play impacted the game the most.
What did you think of Lavelle’s performance? Who was your pick for Woman of the Match?
Share your thoughts below.
Comments