SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Rose Lavelle

Rose Lavelle marked her return to action for the U.S. Women’s National Team with a stunning goal and masterful performance that served as a reminder of just how important she continues to be for Vlatko Andonovski’s side.

Lavelle scored a beauty of a left-footed strike, and impressed throughout her 60-minute performance to earn SBI USWNT Woman of the Match honors in Friday’s 2-0 win against the Netherlands.

Facing a little ring rust after a 261-day layoff, it took the USWNT a little while to start cooking, but Lavelle’s tracking back to win a challenge and then run along side Christen Press, whose supply set up the big moment.

41' | @roselavelle with her third goal of the year and it’s a BEAUT! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/KEcK3qNdEV — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) November 27, 2020

Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal be seeing this one in her nightmares, where Lavelle plays a recurring role. If her world-famous strike over the same goalkeeper to seal the 2019 World Cup win wasn’t enough, Friday’s strike will also be a prominent memory in Lavelle’s goal catalog.

She made way for fellow goal scorer Kristie Mewis, but there is no doubt her play impacted the game the most.