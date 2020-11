Spain-Germany headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

World powers Spain and Germany collide on Tuesday with a place in the UEFA Nations League semifinals on the line in this week’s most high-profile available on TV.

Tuesday’s showdown in Spain will see the Germans advance with a draw, but the Spaniards can jump into the Nations League semifinals with a victory.

Belgium takes on Denmark with a chance to secure its own place in the semifinals. The Belgians recently defeated England to move a step closer to the knockout rounds, but Denmark is positioned to jump pass the Belgians with a win.

Here is This Week’s Soccer on TV:

Tuesday

UEFA Nations League

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Spain vs Germany

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Switzerland vs Ukraine

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein

2:45 p.m. -fuboTV, ESPN3, ESPN App, …- Andorra vs Latvia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Malta vs Faroe Islands

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – Croatia vs Portugal

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – France vs Sweden

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Luxembourg vs Azerbaijan

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Montenegro vs Cyprus

World Cup Qualifying

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Venezuela vs Chile

6 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Paraguay vs Bolivia

Friendly

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Japan vs Mexico

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Sudan vs Ghana

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Madagascar vs Côte d’Ivoire

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Lesotho vs Benin

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Togo vs Egypt

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Angola vs Congo DR

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Tanzania vs Tunisia

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Tepatitlán vs Leones Negros UdeG

8:05 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Cimarrones de Sonora

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Mineros de Zacatecas vs Venados

Wednesday

UEFA Nations League

10 a.m. –fuboTV , ESPN3 – Albania vs Belarus

10 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Kazakhstan vs Lithuania

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Armenia vs North Macedonia

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Georgia vs Estonia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV– Poland vs Netherlands

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Ireland Republic vs Bulgaria

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Wales vs Finland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Austria vs Norway

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Northern Ireland vs Romania

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Czech Republic vs Slovakia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Israel vs Scotland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Hungary vs Turkey

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Serbia vs Russia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Greece vs Slovenia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Kosovo vs Moldova

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Belgium vs Denmark

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV , TUDN USA – England vs Iceland

Copa do Brasil

2:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Grêmio vs Cuiabá

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – São Paulo vs Flamengo

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – América Mineiro vs Internacional

Primera A

7 p.m. –fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Emelec

Liga de Expansión MX

8:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cancún vs Celaya

10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Correcaminos UAT vs Atlante

Thursday

Primera A

7 p.m. –fuboTV – Barcelona vs Deportivo Cuenca

Liga de Expansión MX

8 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Atlético Morelia vs Tlaxcala

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Dorados vs Tampico Madero