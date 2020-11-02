Sunday MLS Rewind: NYCFC routs Red Bulls, Crew top Union, and more

The race to the MLS Supporters’ Shield will come down to the final weekend after the Philadelphia Union stumbled and Toronto FC prevailed on Sunday.

The Columbus Crew defeated the Union, 2-1, to keep the Union from clinching the Supporters’ Shield. That left it up to Toronto FC to beat Inter Miami to stay in contention and TFC did just that, rallying from a 1-0 deficit on an Alejandro Pozuelo penalty kick for a 2-1 win that moved the Canadian side into tie with the Union at 44 points.

The Union will look to clinch the Supporters’ Shield with a win next week against the New England Revolution, while TFC will travel to Red Bull Arena hoping to take advantage of a Union late stumble to secure the shield.

New York City FC isn’t in the Supporters’ Shield race, but its 5-2 mauling of the New York Red Bulls certainly sent a message to the rest of the league. Ronny Deila’s men made it three wins in a row to stay within striking distance of Orlando City for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

In the Western Conference, the Colorado Rapids moved closer to a playoff berth after beating the Seattle Sounders, 3-1. The LA Galaxy won their first match since head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Here is a closer look at Sunday’s MLS action:

Crew 2, Union 1

(Artur 37′, Nemeth 84′) – (Monteiro 57′)

Man of the Match

Eloy Room made eight saves in total for the Crew, but his biggest came against Kacper Przybylko and Jack Elliott in the final moments of the match.

Moment of the Match

Kacper Przybylko’s last-gasp header from close range was repelled by Room, who kept the Crew in front for good.

Match to Forget

Veteran Joe Bendik stepped in for the injured Andre Blake, but could’ve done better on both goals. He missed Artur’s shot in the first half before misjudging Luis Diaz’s cross late, allowing Nemeth to score the winner.

Highlights

Atlanta United 2, FC Cincinnati 0

(Jahn 8′, Moreno 26′)

MAN OF THE MATCH

Brad Guzan, for racking up four saves, each of which were in the first half that ended in a flurry of Cincinnati chances. Making the most of the early lead, Guzan’s busy performance is the talking point in Atlanta’s clean sheet.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Jürgen Damm’s skills were on full display as he danced around the right side of the box to pick out Adam Jahn for the early opener which is a lowlight for the four Cincinnati which were between them.

MATCH TO FORGET

In addition to being one of those who didn’t confront Damm and Jahn in the early goal, FCC defender Kendall Waston had an even more direct influence on Atlanta’s second goal.

En route to what could have ended up being an open play goal, Waston was rendered guilty of a foul which resulted in a penalty in trying to slow the pace of Jon Gallagher. The ensuing shot was the MLS account opener for league newcomer Marcelino Moreno.

HIGHLIGHTS

NYCFC 5, Red Bulls 2

(Castellanos 12′, 76′, 84′, Mackay-Steven 42′, Ring 51′) – (White 18′, Casseres 38′)

Man of the Match

Valentin Castellanos was unstoppable for NYCFC, opening the scoring with a header before adding two goals and an assist as the home team overwhelmed the Red Bulls in the second half.

Moment of the Match

Alexander Ring’s 20-yard blast in the 51st minute was the goal of the night, and gave NYCFC the lead for good.

Match to Forget

Tim Parker was far from the only Red Bulls defender to have a shaky night, but he had a few truly bad moments, including the late penalty he gave up.

Highlights

Impact 0, Orlando City 1

(Dike 39′)

MAN OF THE MATCH

Daryl Dike. The rookie continued his warpath and now tops the Orlando scoring ranks with his seventh goal of the season.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Dike’s winner was set up by Mauricio Pereyra ball which had eyes to find him in mid-waltz into the box for a one-timer past Impact keeper Clément Diop.

MATCH TO FORGET

Bojan took a rip from distance in the 61st minute to prematurely end one of the best looks the Impact had all evening when it went just over the bar. In extra time, he nearly saved a point for his team when he took another shot from long-range but was denied by Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese. On another night, his efforts could have easily seen him earn a brace, but his woeful luck on Sunday makes it one to forget.

HIGHLIGHTS

