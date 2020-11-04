The SBI Rundown: Episode 32 (USMNT November squad, Americans Abroad, and more)

The U.S. Men’s National Team announced its roster for upcoming November friendlies against Wales and Panama, and have given USMNT fans plenty to talk about as a squad with 10 uncapped players prepares to take part in the first USMNT camp since January.

Episode 32 of The SBI Rundown breaks down the selections, including Gio Reyna’s first national team camp, as well as new faces such as Yunus Musah, Johnny Cardoso and Owen Otasowie, along with well-known youth national team standouts like Sebastian Soto, Chris Richards and Richie Ledezma.

Ives and Garrett also discuss some of the players who didn’t make the cut, such as Erik Palmer-Brown and Aron Johannsson.

The episode wraps up looking back at some of the weekend’s top MLS results, as the league moves towards the final week of the regular season, and edges closer to the playoffs.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to The SBI YouTube channel, and can watch Episode 32 here: