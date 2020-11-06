The SBI Rundown: Episode 33 (USMNT camp update, big weekend for Americans Abroad, and more)

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s November camp roster is already undergoing changes, and the latest episode of The SBI Rundown touches on the evolving squad, and much more.

Episode 33 of The SBI Rundown takes a close look at the USMNT squad and how it will be affected by Josh Sargent’s absence following the Werder Bremen striker’s removal, as well as offering up a theory for why Sebastian Lletget was chosen as Sargent’s replacement instead of a striker.

Ives and Garrett also discuss the week’s accomplishments by top Americans Abroad, and a weekend filled with some big matches for the AA contingent, including Gio Reyna’s Dortmund facing Bayern and USMNT newcomer Yunus Musah taking on Real Madrid.

The MLS regular season is winding to a finish and Episode 33 looks back at some of the big mid-week results, including both the San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids clinching playoff berths. The Rundown takes a closer look at San Jose’s dramatic turnaround after hitting rock bottom in September.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to SBI’s YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 33 here: