The SBI Rundown: Episode 34 (USMNT-Wales Preview, MLS Decision Day Recap, and more)

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to play its first match in almost 10 months and The SBI Rundown takes a closer look at the lineup, and players, we should see Gregg Berhalter turn to when the Americans take on Wales on Thursday.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly go through the USMNT starting lineup we could see face Wales, and the new faces that we should expect to make their national team debuts, including Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna. Ives also goes into detail into why depth is so important for the USMNT heading into a busy 2021.

Episode 34 takes a look back at MLS Decision Day, which saw the Philadelphia Union win the Supporters’ Shield while Inter Miami secured the final spot on the 2020 MLS playoffs. Lastly, The SBI Rundown touches on the news that Orlando will play host to the Concacaf Champions League knockout rounds, which will feature Atlanta United, New York City FC, the Montreal Impact and Los Angeles FC in what will amount to a single-elimination tournament.

0:00 Introduction.

2:30 Expectations for USMNT vs. Wales.

5:20 USMNT goalkeeper vs. Wales.

6:08 USMNT starting defenders vs. Wales.

8:52 USMNT starting midfielders vs. Wales.

12:33 USMNT forward options vs. Wales.

15:25 Why depth will be key for the USMNT in 2021.

21:00 USMNT players we are looking forward to seeing play.

28:20 MLS Decision Day Recap.

28:46 Why the Philadelphia Union won the Supporters’ Shield.

31:50 Inter Miami qualifies for the playoffs.

33:07 LAFC drops to 7th in the West.

38:52 Concacaf Champions League set for December in Orlando.