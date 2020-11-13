The SBI Rundown: Episode 35 (Breaking down the USMNT draw with Wales)

The U.S. Men’s National Team played its first match in nearly 10 months, and a half-dozen players made their USMNT debuts in the 0-0 draw with Wales, giving The SBI Rundown plenty to talk about.

Episode 35 takes a look back at USMNT-Wales, and breaks down the performances of newcomers Yunus Musa, Gio Reyna and more, while also looking at the standout performances by veterans John Brooks, Weston McKennie and more.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly also discuss the recent announcement of the MLS awards finalists, and give their thoughts on everything from the absence of the Rookie of the Year award, the most surprising MLS MVP finalist, and what needs to change about the new Young Player Award.

