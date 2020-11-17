The SBI Rundown: Episode 36 (Breaking down the USMNT romp over Panama)

The U.S. Men’s National Team routed Panama in a 6-2 blowout win that served as a new high point for the Gregg Berhalter cycle, and the latest episode of The SBI Rundown breaks it all down.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly go in depth recapping all the action from the USMNT win, from Nicholas Gioacchini’s Man of the Match performance, to Sergino Dest’s turn at left back, and the impressive showing off the bench by Richie Ledezma and Sebastian Soto.

Episode 36 also discusses Yunus Musah’s latest strong showing, and what lies ahead for him as his international future remains wide open. The show also discusses the potential December camp the USMNT is trying to put together, which could provide an opportunity for a large collection of intriguing young American talents in MLS.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 36 here: