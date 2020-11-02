This Week's Soccer on TV (Real Madrid-Inter, Atalanta-Liverpool among the Top 5 Matches to Watch)

Big teams looking to make up for lost ground in the UEFA Champions League group stages will be the main focus, and most appealing offering in This Weekend’s Soccer on TV.
Real Madrid and Inter Milan are both eager to improve their group results as they face off in Madrid. both RB Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain are chasing group leader Manchester United, making their match in Germany all the more important. Atalanta will be keeping hold of its current top-two spot in Group D by knocking off a Liverpool side that has yet to drop points in group play.
Here is a look at the Top Five Matches to Watch this week, as well as the TV and online offerings available this week:
This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan (Tuesday). Real Madrid needs to win to escape last place in the group, while Inter searches for its first win.
- Atalanta vs. Liverpool (Tuesday). The Italians will be eager to have a crack at a Liverpool side missing several centerbacks, which could spell doom against strikers like Duvan Zapata.
- RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Wednesday). Leipzig has lost two straight and will be facing a PSG side that has been riding high, its loss to Manchester United aside.
- AC Milan vs. Lille (Thursday). Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on a roll and the Serie A leaders should face a tough test from current Ligue 1 second-place side Lille.
- Leeds vs. Leicester City (Monday). The Foxes could jump as high as second place in the Premier League with a win, but Leeds can move as high as third place with a victory.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV
Monday
ENGLAND
12:30pm – NBCSN/FuboTV – Fulham vs. West Bromwich Albion
3pm – NBCSN/FuboTV – Leeds United vs. Leicester City
GERMANY
2:30pm – ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs. Union Berlin
SPAIN
3pm – beIN SPorts/FuboTV – Villarreal vs. Real Valladolid
ITALY
2:45pm – ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs. Benevento
PORTUGAL
1:45pm – GolTV/FuboTV – Sporting Braga vs. Famalicao
4pm – GolTV/FuboTV – Boavista vs. Benfica
MEXICO
10pm – TUDN USA/FuboTV – Club Leon vs. Santos Laguna
Tuesday
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
12:55pm – TUDN USA / UniMas / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid
12:55pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Shakhtar Doinetsk vs. Borussia Moenchengladbach
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Red Bull Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich
3pm – TUDN USA / UniMas / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan
3pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Manchester City vs. Olympiakos
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – FC Porto vs. Marseille
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Midtjylland vs. Ajax
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Atalanta vs. Liverpool
ENGLAND
2:45pm – ESPN+ – Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough
Wednesday
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
12:55pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lazio
12:55pm – TUDN USA / UniMas / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Manchester United
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Sevilla vs. Krasnodar
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Chelsea vs. Rennes
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – TUDN USA / FuboTV – FC Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kiev
3pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Ferencvaros vs. Juventus
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint Germain
ENGLAND
2:45pm – ESPN+ – Derby County vs. Queens Park Rangers
ITALY
11am – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Torino
MLS
7:30pm – ESPN+ / FuboTV – Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew
8pm – ESPN+ / FuboTV – Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire
8:30pm – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas
10pm – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids
11pm – TUDN USA / UniMas / FuboTV – LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders
MEXICO
9:30pm – ESPN+ – Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana
Thursday
Europa League
12:55pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – AS Roma vs. CFR Cluj
12:55pm – UniMas / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Rijeka vs. Napoli
12:55pm – TUDN USA / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Ludogorets vs. Tottenham
12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Benfica vs. Rangers
12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – PAOK vs. PSV
12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Sivasspor vs. Qarabag
12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Lech Posnan vs. Standard Liege
12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Slavia Prague vs. Nice
12:55pm – FuboTV/ CBS All-Access – Rapid Vienna vs. Dundalk
12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Omonia Nicosia vs. Granada
12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Real Sociedad vs. AZ
12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Bayer Leverkusen
3pm – UniMas/FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Arsenal vs. Molde
3pm- TUDN USA/ FuboTV / CBS All-Access – AC Milan vs. Lille
3pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Leicester City vs. Sporting Braga
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Hoffenheim vs. Slovan Liberec
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Villarreal vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Celtic vs. Sparta Prague
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Feyenoord vs. CSKA Moscow
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Zorya vs. AEK Athens
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Dinamo Zagreb vs. Wolfsberger AC
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Young Boys vs. CSKA Sofia
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Crvena Zvezda vs. Gent
3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Antwerp vs. LASK Linz
Comments