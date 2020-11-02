This Week's Soccer on TV (Real Madrid-Inter, Atalanta-Liverpool among the Top 5 Matches to Watch)

Big teams looking to make up for lost ground in the UEFA Champions League group stages will be the main focus, and most appealing offering in This Weekend’s Soccer on TV.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan are both eager to improve their group results as they face off in Madrid. both RB Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain are chasing group leader Manchester United, making their match in Germany all the more important. Atalanta will be keeping hold of its current top-two spot in Group D by knocking off a Liverpool side that has yet to drop points in group play.

Here is a look at the Top Five Matches to Watch this week, as well as the TV and online offerings available this week:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan (Tuesday). Real Madrid needs to win to escape last place in the group, while Inter searches for its first win. Atalanta vs. Liverpool (Tuesday). The Italians will be eager to have a crack at a Liverpool side missing several centerbacks, which could spell doom against strikers like Duvan Zapata. RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Wednesday). Leipzig has lost two straight and will be facing a PSG side that has been riding high, its loss to Manchester United aside. AC Milan vs. Lille (Thursday). Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on a roll and the Serie A leaders should face a tough test from current Ligue 1 second-place side Lille. Leeds vs. Leicester City (Monday). The Foxes could jump as high as second place in the Premier League with a win, but Leeds can move as high as third place with a victory.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Monday

ENGLAND

12:30pm – NBCSN/FuboTV – Fulham vs. West Bromwich Albion

3pm – NBCSN/FuboTV – Leeds United vs. Leicester City

GERMANY

2:30pm – ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs. Union Berlin

SPAIN

3pm – beIN SPorts/FuboTV – Villarreal vs. Real Valladolid

ITALY

2:45pm – ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs. Benevento

PORTUGAL

1:45pm – GolTV/FuboTV – Sporting Braga vs. Famalicao

4pm – GolTV/FuboTV – Boavista vs. Benfica

MEXICO

10pm – TUDN USA/FuboTV – Club Leon vs. Santos Laguna

Tuesday

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

12:55pm – TUDN USA / UniMas / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid

12:55pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Shakhtar Doinetsk vs. Borussia Moenchengladbach

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Red Bull Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

3pm – TUDN USA / UniMas / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan

3pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Manchester City vs. Olympiakos

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – FC Porto vs. Marseille

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Midtjylland vs. Ajax

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Atalanta vs. Liverpool

ENGLAND

2:45pm – ESPN+ – Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough

Wednesday

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

12:55pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lazio

12:55pm – TUDN USA / UniMas / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Manchester United

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Sevilla vs. Krasnodar

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Chelsea vs. Rennes

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – TUDN USA / FuboTV – FC Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kiev

3pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Ferencvaros vs. Juventus

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint Germain

ENGLAND

2:45pm – ESPN+ – Derby County vs. Queens Park Rangers

ITALY

11am – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Torino

MLS

7:30pm – ESPN+ / FuboTV – Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew

8pm – ESPN+ / FuboTV – Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire

8:30pm – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas

10pm – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids

11pm – TUDN USA / UniMas / FuboTV – LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders

MEXICO

9:30pm – ESPN+ – Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana

Thursday

Europa League

12:55pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – AS Roma vs. CFR Cluj

12:55pm – UniMas / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Rijeka vs. Napoli

12:55pm – TUDN USA / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Ludogorets vs. Tottenham

12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Benfica vs. Rangers

12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – PAOK vs. PSV

12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Sivasspor vs. Qarabag

12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Lech Posnan vs. Standard Liege

12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Slavia Prague vs. Nice

12:55pm – FuboTV/ CBS All-Access – Rapid Vienna vs. Dundalk

12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Omonia Nicosia vs. Granada

12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Real Sociedad vs. AZ

12:55pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Bayer Leverkusen

3pm – UniMas/FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Arsenal vs. Molde

3pm- TUDN USA/ FuboTV / CBS All-Access – AC Milan vs. Lille

3pm – Galavision / FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Leicester City vs. Sporting Braga

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Hoffenheim vs. Slovan Liberec

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Villarreal vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Celtic vs. Sparta Prague

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Feyenoord vs. CSKA Moscow

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Zorya vs. AEK Athens

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Dinamo Zagreb vs. Wolfsberger AC

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Young Boys vs. CSKA Sofia

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Crvena Zvezda vs. Gent

3pm – FuboTV / CBS All-Access – Antwerp vs. LASK Linz