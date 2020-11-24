Tuesday UCL Rewind: PSG edges RB Leipzig, Chelsea clinches Round of 16 spot, and more

A shocking league defeat over the weekend didn’t stop Paris Saint-Germain from rebounding in UEFA Champions League play on Tuesday at home.

Neymar’s first-half penalty kick was all Thomas Tuchel’s side needed to edge Bundesliga visitors RB Leipzig 1-0 at the Parc Des Princes. The victory boosted PSG back into second place in Group H and dropped Julian Nagelsmann’s side into third place for the time being.

The Brazilian scored from the spot in the 11th minute after Angel Di Maria was hacked down by Marcel Sabitzer in the box. Neymar’s shot was almost saved by Peter Gulasci, but was enough to break the deadlock.

Keylor Navas was the busier of the two keepers though finishing with two saves, both before halftime. Despite a late push from Leipzig to tie things up, PSG held on to exact revenge for a Matchday 3 loss to the German club.

Rennes 1 – Chelsea 2

Chelsea clinched a spot in the Round of 16 after fighting for a 2-1 road victory over Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Olivier Giroud played the hero for the Blues, scoring in the 91st minute and breaking Rennes hearts in the process. The French striker was on the spot to head home a rebound after Timo Werner was denied by Alfred Gomis.

Rennes thought it earned a late draw after Sehrou Guirassy’s header in the 85th minute tied things up. Benjamin Bouregard’s corner kick was flung in and Guirassy’s unmarked header left Edouard Mendy speechless as the effort flew by him and into the goal.

Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi connected for the opening goal by Chelsea in the 21st minute as the forward beat Gomis from a tight angle for the breakthrough.

Mendy finished with four saves in the win for Chelsea, a good tune up for Sunday’s London Derby against rivals Tottenham in EPL play.

Dynamo Kyiv 0 – Barcelona 4

Barcelona remained perfect in this season’s Champions League and clinched a knockout round berth after a 4-0 road win over eliminated Dynamo Kyiv.

After being left frustrated in the opening 45 minutes, Barcelona got the breakthrough goal from U.S. Men’s National Team defender Sergino Dest. Dest snuck into the box and slid a low effort past George Buschan in the 52nd minute for the opening tally.

Martin Braithwaite added a second-half brace for the Catalan club, adding to the lead in the 57th minute. Oscar Mingueza’s flick on allowed the Danish forward to tap home Barcelona’s second goal.

Braithwaite was pushed by Denys Popov in the 69th minute and scored from the penalty spot to add to the Barcelona lead, before Antoine Griezmann capped the final score at 4-0 after a lethal finish inside of the box.

Barcelona sits three points clear of second place Juventus with two matches remaining.

Juventus 2 – Ferencvaros 1

Juventus also clinched a berth into the next round after earning a dramatic 2-1 victory on home soil over Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Alvaro Morata’s 92nd minute header proved to the final blow to the Hungarian’s side campaign, eliminating both Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv in the process. The Spaniard got on the end of Juan Cuadrado’s second assist of the evening and beat Denes Dibusz from close range.

The visitors got on the scoresheet first though with Myrto Uzuni scoring for Ferencvaros in the 19th minute. Uzuni put away a volley after a blocked cross to give the Hungarian side a shock lead in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit back for Juventus though before halftime, receiving a pass from Cuadrado and hitting a low drive by Dibusz. Dibusz made five saves on the night for Ferencvaros, but unfortunately couldn’t get enough power on Morata’s header to force a draw.

Ferencvaros will now battle with Dynamo Kyiv for third place which will see the finisher head into the Europa League Round of 32.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s UCL results:

Rennes 1 – Chelsea 2

Manchester United 4 – Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1 – RB Leipzig 0

Krasnodar 1 – Sevilla 2

Lazio 3 – Zenit St. Petersburg 1

Borussia Dortmund 3 – Club Brugge 0

Dynamo Kyiv 0 – Barcelona 4

Juventus 2 – Ferencvaros 1