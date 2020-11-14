UEFA Nations League headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Nations League takes center stage this weekend, with a pair of mouth-watering matchups featuring star-studded squads.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal take on France in a key battle in Nations League group three. Kylian Mbappe’s status for the match is still in question due a hamstring injury, but the French will still have plenty of firepower for this high-profile tussle.

Belgium battles England in a rematch of a group 2 clash won by England in October.

A Manchester Derby of the women’s variety is also on the weekend docket, featuring more American talent than ever before. The FA Women’s Super League race is still up for grabs, but Manchester United currently leads it thanks in part to the services of Tobin Heath and Christen Press. On the other side, Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis will be fighting to close the gap on behalf of Manchester City.

Here are the top five matches to watch this weekend, along with a full rundown of this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Portugal vs. France. It doesn’t get more simple than winner goes to the Nations League semifinals. Belgium vs. England. The Belgians can take a major step toward the Nations League semifinals with a win, while England needs a win to keep its hopes alive. Manchester United Women vs. Manchester City Women. Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle lead Man City against Tobin Heath and Christen Press and the Red Devils. Italy vs. Poland. The Azzurri will need to stop Robert Lewandowski to move into first place in a tight UEFA Nations League Group 1. Germany vs. Ukraine. After shocking Spain in the previous round, the Ukrainians head to Germany hoping to shock the world, while the Germans need a win to set up an all-or-nothing date with Spain on the final Nations League group matchday.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Saturday

UEFA Nations League

9 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3 – San Marino vs Gibraltar

9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Malta vs Andorra

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Latvia vs Faroe Islands

12 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Azerbaijan vs Montenegro

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Cyprus vs Luxembourg

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Portugal vs France

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Sweden vs Croatia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Germany vs Ukraine

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Switzerland vs Spain

EFL League One

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sunderland vs Milton Keynes Dons

FA Women’s Super League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Manchester City

9:30 a.m. -The FA Player- Aston Villa vs Birmingham City

11:30 a.m. -NBCSports.com – Everton vs Reading

1:30 p.m. -The FA Player- Bristol City vs Tottenham Hotspur

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mexico vs Korea Republic

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Egypt vs Togo

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. -TUDN.com – Correcaminos UAT vs Atlético Morelia

Sunday

UEFA Nations League

9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Slovakia vs Scotland

9 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3 – North Macedonia vs Estonia

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Bulgaria vs Finland

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Wales vs Ireland Republic

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Turkey vs Russia

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Georgia vs Armenia

12 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3 – Belarus vs Lithuania

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Albania vs Kazakhstan

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Italy vs Poland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Czech Republic vs Israel

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Romania vs Norway

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Austria vs Northern Ireland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Hungary vs Serbia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Moldova vs Greece

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3 – Slovenia vs Kosovo

2:45 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Belgium vs England

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Denmark vs Iceland

Women’s Super League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSports.com – West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

9:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Arsenal vs Chelsea

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDIES

12 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Guatemala vs Honduras

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Chad vs Guinea

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Guinea-Bissau vs Senegal

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Equatorial Guinea vs Libya

Liga de Expansión MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlante vs Mineros de Zacatecas

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com – Pumas Tabasco vs Tlaxcala

Scottish League Cup

11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hibernian vs Dundee