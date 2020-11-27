USMNT stays at No. 22 in latest FIFA rankings

The U.S. Men’s National Team stayed in the top 25 of the latest FIFA rankings after playing a pair of friendlies this month.

Gregg Berhalter’s side remained in No. 22 in Friday’s rankings, good for second place in Concacaf behind ninth place Mexico, who jumped up two spots into the ten.

While Mexico and the USMNT remained in the top two spots in Concacaf, Jamaica moved up to third in the federation at No. 47 overall. Costa Rica, Honduras, and El Salvador rounded out the top six Concacaf nations while Canada, Curacao, Panama, and Haiti finished in the final four spots of the federation’s top 10.

European nations remained fairly the same, with the top six teams currently staying in the same spots as October’s ranking. Belgium, France, Brazil, England, Portugal, and Spain rounded out the top six while Argentina moved one spot to seven.

Uruguay fell down to No. 8 while Mexico and Italy both jumped into the top ten. Croatia dropped two spots and out of the top ten while Colombia was the biggest mover, falling five places into No. 15.

Here is the current top ten:

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England

5. Portugal

6. Spain

7. Argentina

8. Uruguay

9. Mexico

10. Italy