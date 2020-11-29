USMNT to host El Salvador in December friendly at Inter Miami Stadium

The U.S. Men’s National Team will take the field one final time in 2020, with its final friendly taking place on home soil.
U.S. Soccer announced Sunday that Gregg Berhalter’s side will host Concacaf rivals El Salvador at Inter Miami Stadium on December 9th. It will be the USMNT’s fourth match of the calendar year and its first since a 6-2 friendly win over Panama in late mid-November.
“Playing against El Salvador gives us an opportunity to face a Concacaf opponent that we haven’t seen yet and will be a valuable experience,” Berhalter said. “We want to build on this year’s work while continuing to evaluate the player pool as we head into a busy 2021.”
In addition, a limit of 2,500 fans will be allowed at the match with the broadcast being shown on the ESPN Networks, UniMas, and TUDN.
The USMNT has been effected by the COVID-19 pandemic, playing only three matches to date. A 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in February was followed up by a scoreless draw with Wales this month before concluding with a 6-2 beatdown of Panama in Austria.
Several players made their senior debuts this month for the USMNT including Gio Reyna, Chris Richards, Yunus Musah, and Konrad De La Fuente.
December’s meeting will be the first between the two teams since the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals, in which the USMNT won 2-0 thanks to goals from Omar Gonzalez and Eric Lichaj. The USMNT hold a 17-1-5 all-time advantage in the series dating back to 1977.
Vamos!! I want to see Efrain Alvarez play in a USMNT jersey!
I am with you. Welcome home Efrain 😉
If Gregg uses this game wisely; calling up the young talent in MLS, than this could be a good way to prep for the U-23 Olympic Qualifications. However, if Gregg uses it how I think he will; calling up a bunch of has-beens, it’ll be disappointing.
Who I want to see called:
Keeper: Ochoa, Marcinkowski, Johnson,
Defense: McKenzie, M. Robinson, Glad, Vines, Reynolds, Araujo, Farfan
Midfield: Aaronson, Dotson, Clark, Williamson, Yueill,
Attackers: Dike, Mihailović, Ferreira, Pepi, Alvarez, Mueller, Ebobisse, Akinola, Lewis
I would have included Pomykal & Sands if hey were healthy enough, but I don’t think they are. Hopefully they’ll be fit for the January Camp. If Morris and/or Busio are available than I’d include them as well.
I don’t want to see any of Gregg’s usual MLS call-ups. No to Bradley, Jozy, Long, Zardes, Roldan, etc… But I’m almost positive that Gregg will include them.
Yes, totally agreed. Evaluate the young talents. Hopefully, Berhalter has already known what the established MLS veterans can bring to the team.
I like the enthusiasm. Good lord man, you want to see almost 30 players for 1 match?! You did a good job of including players not in the playoffs, including jinxing Orlando. (Currently playing) SMH. GB def has some difficult choices. Efrain, Aaronson, Mihailovic, Caden Clark play the same position. Ferreira occupies the same central areas as everyone I named. Mueller likes to start out wide and come to the middle, similar to a 10. Vermes had Busio playing as a 6, at the end of the season, which puts him in direct comp with Dotson, Yueill. You should already know, Servania is so much better than Gianluca. Are you actually watching where players best position are, or just naming players like Brick of a Anchorman?!
Adorable that you criticized Lost for not knowing where guys play then claimed Busio is playing as a 6, he’s played there once in last 8 matches only played as a 6 because Ilie Sanchez was injured. Clearly you’ve missed that Busio has been very good down the stretch and was their best field player in their playoff win. You’ve also clearly missed that Servania has done nothing special this season and hardly plays no goals or assists this season. If you wanted to add a FCD player Tessman is a much more likely pick than Servania.
That’s probably a little too youth oriented you need some guys that know how things work. Although most of those guys have YT experience only Yueill, Johnson, and Mihailovic would have more than 5 caps. I’d go Bello or Gasper over Farfan and add Kyle Duncan at RB even though you’ve included two good ones. I’ve heard Kevin Paredes is on the preliminary list. If FCD pull off the upset your getting Roldan and Morris if Crew lose Zardes is in. I really don’t care if Jozy and Bradley are invited but there is no reason for them to play.
Adorable is for puppies & teddy bears! …but I guess you forgot Busio has been playing winger up until this year. You also forgot to acknowledge that you had to look on the transfer market to find Servania plays the 6, last year, ‘Mr. Nick Lima at LB.’ ‘Tyler Boyd is a better positional defender than Morris.’ ‘Soto’s goals are irrelevant because Panama stop playing, when he came on.’ Tesserman was a 5 star athlete in high school football & Dabo Sweeney was recruiting him to play for Clemson, @ WIDE RECEIVER. Repeat- WIDE RECEIVER!!! He chose pro futbol over college. He’s a better athlete than Servania, not a better 6. Tesserman rarely played in front CBs, or behind Servania. JR, you can’t even remember your posts, and statements from article to article. So now, I’m supposed to believe that you know about Tesserman?!. Tesserman will be an attacking midfielder! …but don’t mind me, I only watch the players play.
All MLS squad? Exciting…
