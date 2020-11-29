USMNT to host El Salvador in December friendly at Inter Miami Stadium

The U.S. Men’s National Team will take the field one final time in 2020, with its final friendly taking place on home soil.

U.S. Soccer announced Sunday that Gregg Berhalter’s side will host Concacaf rivals El Salvador at Inter Miami Stadium on December 9th. It will be the USMNT’s fourth match of the calendar year and its first since a 6-2 friendly win over Panama in late mid-November.

“Playing against El Salvador gives us an opportunity to face a Concacaf opponent that we haven’t seen yet and will be a valuable experience,” Berhalter said. “We want to build on this year’s work while continuing to evaluate the player pool as we head into a busy 2021.”

In addition, a limit of 2,500 fans will be allowed at the match with the broadcast being shown on the ESPN Networks, UniMas, and TUDN.

The USMNT has been effected by the COVID-19 pandemic, playing only three matches to date. A 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in February was followed up by a scoreless draw with Wales this month before concluding with a 6-2 beatdown of Panama in Austria.

Several players made their senior debuts this month for the USMNT including Gio Reyna, Chris Richards, Yunus Musah, and Konrad De La Fuente.

December’s meeting will be the first between the two teams since the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals, in which the USMNT won 2-0 thanks to goals from Omar Gonzalez and Eric Lichaj. The USMNT hold a 17-1-5 all-time advantage in the series dating back to 1977.