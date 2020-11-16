USMNT vs. Panama: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Panama on Monday (2:45pm, FS1/TUDN/UniMas) in its second November friendly, and will do so fielding one of the youngest squads to ever take the field for the USMNT.

Gregg Berhalter has deployed a very young lineup for Monday’s friendly — the second-youngest lineup in USMNT history — led by teenagers Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah, Sergino Dest and Ulysses Llanez.

SBI will be providing live commentary on the match in the comments section below. Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions, and ask questions.

Enjoy the action.