USMNT vs. Wales: Your Running Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team plays its first match in 10 months today, facing Wales in Swansea.

The match will mark the national team debuts for Gio Reyna, Konrad De La Fuente and Yunus Musah, in a squad that will see Sebastian Lletget operating as a false nine, with Reyna and De La Fuente oin the wings.00

We assure you, Yunus will not be in two places at once tonight. On the field from the start. #WALvUSA | #USMNTisBack https://t.co/59RTRtnePa pic.twitter.com/65xRIGcBdY — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 12, 2020

SBI will provide commentary on today’s action in the comments section, so feel free to join us there, and share your own thoughts on the match.