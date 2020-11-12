USMNT vs. Wales: Your Running Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team plays its first match in 10 months today, facing Wales in Swansea.
The match will mark the national team debuts for Gio Reyna, Konrad De La Fuente and Yunus Musah, in a squad that will see Sebastian Lletget operating as a false nine, with Reyna and De La Fuente oin the wings.00
We assure you, Yunus will not be in two places at once tonight. On the field from the start. #WALvUSA | #USMNTisBack https://t.co/59RTRtnePa pic.twitter.com/65xRIGcBdY
— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 12, 2020
SBI will provide commentary on today’s action in the comments section, so feel free to join us there, and share your own thoughts on the match.
The Americans and Welsh settle for a 0-0 draw. Some decent chances in the second half for the USMNT, though overall it was about as disjointed a performance as you would expect from a group that hasn’t played much together.
That said, there was plenty of promising stuff. You see the talent, and potential, but it will need time to develop, and to establish those connections as a group.
Much more promising stuff than the USMNT has shown in a good while though, so there’s reason for optimism.
Gioacchini makes his USMNT debut, while Weah makes his first appearance since 2018.
Good debut for Musah. Reyna did okay, had such high expectations, and you could tell he struggled a bit to impose himself, but the quality is obviously there.
Weah and Gioacchini coming on. The latter coming on for his debut and should bring a spark.
Very interested to see what Cardoso brings to the table. He is a highly-regarded defensive midfield prospect, more of a passer in that role in the mold that Berhalter likes.
Ward repels a low shot by Llanez. #WALvUSA
Llanez and Cardoso on for De La Fuente and Adams respectively. Adams with a good performance today and shows why he should be the No. 6 for USMNT going forward.
Get an actual finisher in and try to get the offense where the players getting the ball in attacking positions are the ones you would want to be creating. The first half it was wingbacks and the second half it’s all McKennie.
Johnny Cardoso and Ulysses Llanez coming on.
Johnson is denied by Steffen with his first touch. 63′
SAVE STEFFEN. Big stop to deny the best Wales chance of the night. The USMNT has looked a bit flat in the second half and Wales showed some real energy on the counter.
Brennan Johnson and Daniel James on for Kieffer Moore and Rabbi Matondo respectively.
chuckling at the discussion of pep rubbing off on steffen with superior coaching. setting aside whether i buy it, who was steffen’s old coach that would be outclassed in this scenario? exactly.
Musah is smooth on the turn. He has that speed to work in space, but you can tell his positional DNA is as a central midfielder.
Considering how unfamiliar he is with this group, Musah has handled himself very well.
USMNT picking up the pressure after halftime, but Miazga is caught out of position and sees yellow after bringing down Moore. 57′
Lletget with another look, saved easily by the Wales goalkeeper.
Gio Reyna has had some moments, but you can tell he’s still adapting to the setup.
if they swapped Musah and Reyna they would have them in their right spots. while Musah looks like he can handle tight spaces and central pressure, i haven’t seen incisive passing. and reyna keeps seeming to take the ball back to a midfield spot then turn and face. so play him where he feels comfortable and seems to want to be.
HALFTIME- Wales 0, USMNT 0. No truly dangerous chances for the Americans, though Lletget had a decent back-heel look off a good McKennie pass late, but the USMNT controlled the match for stretches.
Brooks and Adams have been their best players. Reyna looks smooth and shows his quality.
Robinson has struggled, and so has Konrad.
They need to quit going to the corner flag with the ball so much, and whether they do or not, not just cross every time, sometimes cut back across, work the ball across the middle, try some combo balls. And settling for crosses is goofy when you’re not really starting a target 9.
They need to get the wing forwards the ball earlier and have the wide attacking players and AMs creating as opposed to letting Wales get back and running so much of the offense through low percentage wingback crosses from Dest and Robinson. It’s not even that they can’t hit a ball, it’s that of the available creative choices if I was Wales I would want us settling for whacking it in, and doing it from backs instead of attacking specialists.
John Brooks has been excellent, he and Adams have been the best USMNT players through the first 40 minutes.
The Lletget-as-False Nine experiment hasn’t really impressed. Here’s to a striker being plugged in for the second half.
It is nice to see a real 6 for a change. Positions well, cuts off many attacks, we start parking their end.
Konrad wastes a chance after a Wales turnover, the first decent look for the USMNT.
Wales comes down and puts a shot on Steffen, but it wasn’t that threatening.
Really like the look of this Musah kid. I hope we can keep him.
USMNT enjoying a 68-32 possession edge through the first 30 minutes.
25th minute- Still 0-0. Choppy stuff, but John Brooks has looked sharp in his distribution. The USMNT is struggling to connect on the final pass, but there has been some decent possession.
Big Picture…
–
All that matters today is that the golden generation gets minutes and begins to gel together. Scoreline and tactics I’ll worry about critiquing later in a meaningful game. All that matters here is letting our talents gel. We could have a blowout or a bad defeat or a draw none of that matters, they need time on the pitch TOGETHER. We’re getting that less Pulisic and Sargent due to their circumstances. Just seeing them all on the field at once is beautiful.
Musah, cap tie this kid!
Nice turn by Konrad De La Fuente, draws a promising free kick for the USMNT. Offside flag goes up on the free kick.
USMNT would love to cap-tie him, but it will be up to Musah to ultimately decide who he wants to play for. Taking part in this camp, and playing in these games, only helps the USA.
Love the USA pressure with this young group and the constant movement, but Robinson, come on man
Hey Ives, any idea why Berhalter started lleget at CF?
15th minute- Still 0-0. Robinson with some turnovers, but some promising moments from Konrad De La Fuente and Gio Reyna.
Yunus Musah with some promising early moments, he definitely looks comfortable in central midfield, and the speed and power he brings there is clear to see.
Rough start for Antonee Robinson, who has turned the ball over a few times in the first 10 minutes. You can see the nerves there.
Here’s how the team is lined up:
De La Fuente———Lletget————Reyna
—————-McKennie——-Musah————
—————————Adams——————
Robinson———-Brooks———–Miazga——Dest
———————Steffen——————