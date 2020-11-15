USWNT to face Netherlands in November friendly

The U.S. Women’s National Team will return to competitive action this month for the final time of the 2020 year.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side will face the Netherlands in Breda on November 27th, its first competitive action since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will train in the Netherlands for six days before facing the Dutch at 12:30 p.m. ET.

“First, everyone is just really excited to have an international match,” said U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “That it’s against the Netherlands makes it even better and more challenging. We had to get back on the field for a real game at some point, so it might as well be against one of the best teams in the world. We have a lot of work to do before the Olympics and facing a really talented Dutch team will give us a good look at where we are at the end of this very unusual year.”

The USWNT is coming off a successful return to the field in the form of an 11-day training camp at the end of October in Commerce City, Colorado. It was the first event for the team since the 2020 SheBelieves Cup in March, which will see the teams play behind closed doors.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the final of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, a 2-0 win for the USWNT. Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle each scored goals in the win, capping off back-to-back championship wins for the Americans.