Wednesday UCL Rewind: Atalanta beats Liverpool, Real Madrid downs Inter Milan, and more

Liverpool may have rolled past Atalanta on Matchday 3 in Bergamo, but the Serie A side flexed its muscles and handed the Reds a first home defeat since April 2017 on Wednesday night.

Atalanta used a pair of second-half goals to defeat Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield and stay alive in Group D. Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens scored four minutes apart to hand the Italian side a deserved win on the road.

Ilicic’s opener came in the 60th minute, but was off a great cross from midfielder Alejandro Gomez. Gomez’s cross split Joel Matip and Konstantinos Tsimikas allowing Ilicic to slide between them and poke home past Alisson.

Atalanta hit back in quick succession with Gosens getting on the end of Hans Hateboer’s pass and beating the Brazilian to the left corner. After that it was all the Serie A side’s backline, who did not allow a single shot on goal in a first UCL win since October 21st.

Liverpool remains top of the group with nine points while Ajax and Atalanta sit second and third respectively with seven apiece.

Inter Milan 0 – Real Madrid 2

Real Madrid made it back-to-back UCL wins over Inter Milan, downing the Serie A hosts 2-0.

Despite both Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos both not playing, Los Blancos took it to Inter for 90 minutes. Eden Hazard broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, scoring from the penalty spot after Nicolo Barella clumsily fouled Nacho Fernandez.

Arturo Vidal was sent off in the 33rd minute by referee Anthony Taylor after arguing his way into a second yellow card. Vidal was given a yellow card for dissent in the 32nd minute and argued his way into an early exit right after.

Rodrygo came off the bench after halftime and made an immediate impact, playing a part in the insurance goal. His effort found the back of the net in the 59th minute, but was later ruled an own goal for former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi.

Inter Milan only recorded one shot on goal in the loss and has yet to win in its opening four matches.

Olympiakos 0 – Manchester City 1

Manchester City booked a spot in the Round of 16 after earning a fourth straight victory of this year’s competition.

Phil Foden scored the only goal in Greece in a 1-0 victory over Olympiakos, moving Pep Guardiola’s side to 12 points so far.

Raheem Sterling set up his England teammate in the 36th minute, before Foden rifled a shot past Jose Sa for his second goal of the season. After that it was all City who forced Sa into 10 saves on the night while also holding Olympiakos to zero shots on goal.

Joao Cancelo was the top performer of the backline, while Ruben Dias and John Stones paired together in front of Ederson.

Manchester City can clinch top spot in the group if they defeat FC Porto on the road on Matchday 5.

Here’s all of Wednesday’s UCL results:

Atletico Madrid 0 – Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Bayern Munich 3 – Red Bull Salzburg 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 4 – Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Inter Milan 0 – Real Madrid 2

Olympiakos 0 – Manchester City 1

Marseille 0 – FC Porto 2

Ajax 3 – Midtjylland 1

Liverpool 0 – Atalanta 2