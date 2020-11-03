Wolfsburg director Schmadtke: "Brooks has been playing superbly"

John Brooks has seen consistent playing time over the past few seasons with German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, but the American defender has truly impressed in the early stages of this new campaign.

Brooks has started in all six league matches for Wolfsburg so far, going the distance from his centerback position in all of them. Despite the club only having one win from its opening six matches, the club hasn’t suffered a defeat in league play since July.

The 27-year-old defender has helped Wolfsburg concede only four goals from six matches, which is tied for the second-fewest in the Bundesliga so far. Wolfsburg sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has praised Brooks for his strong start to the season and the role he’s played at the club overall.

“I think he’s been playing superbly for three weeks,”Schmadtke said in an interview with Sportbuzzer. “I think he had a few games last season that were really not good, so he had to take a lot of criticism.”

“What John has been playing in the last three weeks, whoever grumbles there, either has no idea about the game or is not able to judge Brooks objectively. What Brooks is currently playing is really great!”

Since making the move from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg, Brooks has become a reliable defender for Oliver Glasner’s squad. He’s scored four goals and added four assists in 82 combined appearances, logging over 7,000 minutes of action for the club.

Wolfsburg added defensive help within the past year, signing Croatian defender Marin Pongracic back in January and also adding French centerback Maxence Lacroix from Sochaux this summer. Brooks may be the third-oldest defender in the Wolves squad, but has shown his experience has been key for the club this season and helping Larcoix in his move from Ligue 2.

“He’s got competition now – we’ll see how he accepts it,” Schmadtke said. “It’s really, really good together because you get the impression that they also support each other. Two looked for and found each other. At least that’s how it works at the moment.”

With no European competition this season, Wolfsburg can focus strictly on the Bundesliga top-four race which currently has them four points back after six matches. Brooks and his teammates welcome Hoffenheim to town on Nov. 8th before heading into the international break.