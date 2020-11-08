Wright named Danish League's October Player of the Month

Haji Wright’s strong start with Danish Superliagen side Sonderjyske did not go unnoticed after being awarded Player of the Month honors for October.

The American striker was awarded the league’s Player of the Month award on Sunday after his blistering start with his new club. Wright becomes the first Sonderjyske player to win the award since 2016 and christened his achievement by scoring in a 3-0 league victory over Horsens on Sunday.

“It’s a price I’m very happy about,” Wright said. “It’s a result of the hard work that the entire team has put in this past month. It shows that the whole team has delivered well on the field and that we have done well together.”

Wright made the move to Denmark this summer has since scored six league goals in eight appearances. The 22-year-old capped off Sunday’s victory with a goal in the 78th minute at Horsens to move Sonderjyske to the top of the Superliagen table.

He was nominated alongside goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas and Midtjylland’s Anders Dreyer for the award, but edged them for his first individual achievement at the club.

Wright was not chosen for November USMNT duty, but could be in the mix for future appearances should he keep up his sensational form abroad. The club will next travel to Skive on November 11th in Danish Cup play.