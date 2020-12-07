Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: McKennie faces Dest in Champions League, and more

Both Juventus and Barcelona have clinched knockout stage berths in the UEFA Champions League, but will be seeking to end group stage play on a high note this week.

Weston McKennie and Juventus travels to the Camp Nou on Tuesday looking to end the group stage level on points with the Catalan club. McKennie scored his first goal this weekend, helping spark Juventus to a 2-1 Turin Derby victory over Torino. The midfielder also impressed in a Matchday 5 win over Dynamo Kyiv and could return to the starting lineup for a showdown with Sergino Dest and Konrad De La Fuente.

Dest started for Barcelona on Saturday in a disappointing 2-1 loss to Cadiz. The right back scored his first goal for his new club in the group stage this season and could be joined by De La Fuente in Ronald Koeman’s starting lineup with Barcelona already clinching top spot. De La Fuente has made a pair of substitute appearances in the competition this season, but could earn his first start on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg could clinch a Round of 16 berth with an upset win over Atletico Madrid while Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig host Manchester United needing a win to advance in the competition. Christian Pulisic could also see the field as already qualified Chelsea hosts Russian side Krasnodar. Johnny Cardoso and Internacional travel to Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores play down 1-0 on aggregate.

Here is a closer look at this week’s action involving Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Krasnodar on Tuesday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Weston McKennie and Juventus on Tuesday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Manchester United on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Marseille on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Lazio on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Weah and Lille face Celtic on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma and PSV face Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Dundalk on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face CFR Club on Thursday.

Henry Wingo and Molde face Rapid Wien on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Brentford on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Millwall on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face FC Halifax Town on Tuesday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face AEK Larnaca on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Nykobing on Wednesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Boca Juniors on Wednesday