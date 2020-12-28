Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Musah, Holmes, and more

La Liga action resumes this week with Yunus Musah and Valencia aiming to move further away from the bottom three.

Valencia travels to Granada on Wednesday looking to kickstart a move up the table after a shaky first-half start to the league season. Musah has been one of Valencia’s bright spots so far, appearing in 14 of the club’s 15 league matches to date, with one goal registered to his name. The 18-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder recently scored in Copa Del Rey action before the holiday and will now look to help Valencia earn its first league win over Granada since April 2017.

Elsewhere, Duane Holmes and Derby County face off with Birmingham City in EFL Championship action while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face an in-form Aston Villa side. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United welcome Liverpool to St. James Park on Wednesday. Sergino Dest and Barcelona return to play against Eibar as their push up the La Liga table continues.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Aston Villa on Monday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Tottenham on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Everton on Monday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Liverpool on Wednesday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Manchester United on Tuesday.

championship

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Norwich City on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Barnsley on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland’s scheduled match with Hull City is postponed.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

national league

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Yeovil Town on Monday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Eibar on Tuesday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Granada on Wednesday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pisa on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Cameron Harper and Celtic on Wednesday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Beerschot on Wednesday.