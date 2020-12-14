Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Robinson, Mewis, and more

Antonee Robinson looks to be finding his groove for English Premier League side Fulham after helping Scott Parker’s side to an impressive draw at the weekend.

Robinson started once again at left back and held his own against Mohamed Salah in a 1-1 draw in London. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender completed three tackles at left back while also making five clearances and successfully completing two dribbles. Robinson has remained a consistent starter for Fulham, who are aiming to get some positive results going over a busy festive period. Up next for Fulham is a home date with Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday before matches against Newcastle United, Southampton, and Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Samantha Mewis and Manchester City look to advance in the Women’s Champions League while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent are set to go head-to-head in Bundesliga play, Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg side aims to advance in the Austrian Cup, and Julian Green and Greuther Furth take on Darmstadt.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

Women’s Champions League

Samantha Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Kopparbergs/Goteborg on Wednesday.

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Leeds United on Wednesday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Swansea City on Wednesday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Stoke City on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

Germany

Bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Chris Richards and Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s Stuttgart face Union Berlin on Tuesday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Matt Hoppe and Schalke face Freiburg on Wednesday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Darmstadt on Tuesday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Osnabruck on Wednesday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Sandhausen on Tuesday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Turkgucu Munchen on Tuesday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Duisburg on Wednesday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (Injury) for Bayern II.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Atalanta on Wednesday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Reggiana on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Copa Del Rey

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Sestao on Tuesday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Dijon on Wednesday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Groningen on Tuesday.

Belgium

First Division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Oostende on Tuesday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Beerschot on Tuesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Wednesday.

Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren face Gent on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath is OUT (COVID-19) for Club Brugge.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Lyngby on Wednesday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face AGF Aarhus on Wednesday.

Austria

Cup

Jesse Marsch‘s Red Bull Salzburg face Rapid Wien on Wednesday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo and Molde face Odd on Wednesday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Basel on Wednesday.