Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Robinson, Mewis, and more

Antonee Robinson looks to be finding his groove for English Premier League side Fulham after helping Scott Parker’s side to an impressive draw at the weekend.
Robinson started once again at left back and held his own against Mohamed Salah in a 1-1 draw in London. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender completed three tackles at left back while also making five clearances and successfully completing two dribbles. Robinson has remained a consistent starter for Fulham, who are aiming to get some positive results going over a busy festive period. Up next for Fulham is a home date with Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday before matches against Newcastle United, Southampton, and Tottenham.
Elsewhere, Samantha Mewis and Manchester City look to advance in the Women’s Champions League while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent are set to go head-to-head in Bundesliga play, Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg side aims to advance in the Austrian Cup, and Julian Green and Greuther Furth take on Darmstadt.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:
Europe
Women’s Champions League
Samantha Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Kopparbergs/Goteborg on Wednesday.
England
Premier League
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.
Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.
Zack Steffen and Manchester City face West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.
DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Leeds United on Wednesday.
Championship
Duane Holmes and Derby County face Swansea City on Wednesday.
Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.
Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Stoke City on Tuesday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.
League One
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Ipswich Town on Tuesday.
Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.
Germany
Bundesliga
Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Tuesday.
John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Chris Richards and Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hoffenheim on Wednesday.
Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s Stuttgart face Union Berlin on Tuesday.
Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.
Matt Hoppe and Schalke face Freiburg on Wednesday.
2. Bundesliga
Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Darmstadt on Tuesday.
Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Osnabruck on Wednesday.
Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Sandhausen on Tuesday.
3. Liga
Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Turkgucu Munchen on Tuesday.
Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Duisburg on Wednesday.
Malik Tillman is OUT (Injury) for Bayern II.
Italy
Serie A
Weston McKennie and Juventus face Atalanta on Wednesday.
Serie B
Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Reggiana on Tuesday.
Spain
La Liga
Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Real Sociedad on Wednesday.
Copa Del Rey
Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Sestao on Tuesday.
France
Ligue 1
Tim Weah and Lille face Dijon on Wednesday.
Netherlands
KNVB Cup
Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Groningen on Tuesday.
Belgium
First Division
Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Oostende on Tuesday.
Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Beerschot on Tuesday.
Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Wednesday.
Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren face Gent on Wednesday.
Ethan Horvath is OUT (COVID-19) for Club Brugge.
Denmark
DBU Pokalen
Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Lyngby on Wednesday.
Michael Lansing and Horsens face AGF Aarhus on Wednesday.
Austria
Cup
Jesse Marsch‘s Red Bull Salzburg face Rapid Wien on Wednesday.
Norway
Eliteserien
Henry Wingo and Molde face Odd on Wednesday.
Switzerland
Super League
Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Basel on Wednesday.
