Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Sargent, Weah, and more

Josh Sargent has continued to rack up minutes with Werder Bremen this season and the U.S. Men’s National Team striker will now turn his sights towards the German DFB Pokal on Wednesday.

Werder Bremen visits 2. Bundesliga side Hannover on Wednesday, looking to keep its German Cup hopes alive. Sargent helped Bremen snap a four-match losing streak and nine-match unbeaten run on Saturday after downing Mainz 1-0 in Bundesliga play. The 20-year-old forward has scored one goal and registered two assists in league play so far, but most importantly has continued to develop into an all-around striker for Florian Kohfeldt’s side. Bremen will be favored to advance past Hannover, but Sargent could be called on lead the line against the lower-league hosts.

Elsewhere, Tim Weah and Lille face Montpellier in Ligue 1 play while Sergino Dest and Barcelona face a trip to Real Valladolid. Gio Reyna, John Brooks, and Tyler Adams will all look to feature in cup play in Germany. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United visit Brentford in EFL Cup play with the USMNT veteran coming off his first league start of the new season.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

League Cup

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Arsenal on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Brentford on Tuesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Augsburg on Tuesday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Sandhausen on Wednesday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Eintracht Braunschweig on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hannover 96 on Wednesday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart faces Freiburg on Wednesday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face RW Essen on Wednesday.

Matt Hoppe and Schalke face Ulm on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Real Valladolid on Tuesday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Sevilla on Tuesday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich is OUT (COVID-19) for Frosinone.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Montpellier on Wednesday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Sochaux on Tuesday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face FC Groningen on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Utrecht on Tuesday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Switzerland

Pro League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face St. Gallen on Tuesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Ross County on Wednesday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akele and Pafos FC face Apollon Limassol on Wednesday.