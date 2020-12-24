Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Dest, Yedlin, and more

Sergino Dest continued to start for La Liga side Barcelona this week and was a lively force in a 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid.

Dest registered his first league assist for Ronald Koeman’s side, playing 90 minutes in a needed win. The U.S. Men’s National Team fullback connected with Martin Braithwaite for Barca’s second goal of the match while also putting in a solid shift defensively.

Messi helped on this play, but great service from Sergino Dest to find Braithwaite in the box for the goal. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/eTOuePFG6C — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) December 24, 2020

The 20-year-old made six recoveries from his right wing back position while also completing 97% of his passes in the match. The Catalan club sits in fifth place, eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid heading into a short break before returning to action on December 29th.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin retained his starting spot for Newcastle United, but the Magpies suffered Carabao Cup elimination at Brentford. Zack Steffen helped Manchester City advance in the competition, making one save in a 4-1 win at Arsenal. Josh Sargent and Giovanni Reyna started in German Cup wins for their respective clubs, while Theoson Siebatcheu made it four goals scored in his last two appearances.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

League Cup

Zack Steffen started, registered ONE SAVE, and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to Brentford on Tuesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 87 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-0 win over Hannover 96 on Wednesday.

Gio Reyna started and played 83 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Tuesday.

Julian Green started and played 75 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 7-6 penalty shootout win over Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Isaiah Young started and played 66 minutes for RW Essen.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-2 loss to RW Essen on Wednesday.

Matt Hoppe came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Schalke’s 3-1 win over Ulm on Tuesday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 13 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Augsburg on Tuesday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart defeated Freiburg 1-0 on Wednesday.

John Brooks did not dress in Wolfsburg’s 4-0 win over Sandhausen on Wednesday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid on Tuesday.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Valencia’s 1-0 loss to Sevilla on Tuesday.

Konrad De La Fuente did not dress for Barcelona.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 73 minutes in Juventus 3-0 loss to Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich is OUT (COVID-19) for Frosinone.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 75 minutes in Lille’s 3-2 win over Montpellier on Wednesday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini started and played 90 minutes in Caen’s 4-1 loss to Sochaux on Tuesday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Uly Llanez came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Heerenveen’s 3-0 loss to Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Luca De La Torre came off the bench and played three minutes in Heracles 1-0 win over FC Groningen on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 3-2 loss to FC Utrecht on Tuesday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Switzerland

Pro League

Theoson Siebatcheu started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 2-1 win over St. Gallen on Tuesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers dressed but did not play in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 2-0 win over Ross County on Wednesday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akele came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Pafos FC’s 1-1 draw with Apollon Limassol on Wednesday.