Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: McKennie, Dest, and more

Juventus made it three UEFA Champions League wins in a row after shutting out Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 on Wednesday with Weston McKennie going the distance for the winners.

McKennie excelled for the Old Lady, completing 83% of his passes and racing all around the field in a dominant performance for Juventus. Not only did the 21-year-old get involved in the opposition’s half of the field. but he was strong defensively against the Ukrainian visitors. McKennie successfully completed all three of his tackles while also winning two aerial battles and making two interceptions. Juventus can’t catch Barcelona for the top spot in G, but will head into the Round of 16 on great form if they can down the Catalan club next week at the Camp Nou.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest and Christian Pulisic both started in Champions League wins while Konrad De La Fuente appeared off the bench for Barcelona. Chris Richards also featured for Bayern Munich in a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid. Tim Weah registered his first assist in UEFA Europa League play as Lille defeated Sparta Prague. Charlie Kelman made his QPR debut in a EFL Championship loss.

Here is a closer look at this week’s action involving Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Juventus 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Gio Reyna started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with Lazio on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 67 minutes in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Sevilla on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 45 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 4-3 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.

Chris Richards came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 3-1 on Tuesday.

Konrad De La Fuente came off the bench and played 10 minutes for Barcelona.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 0-0 draw with FC Porto on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Molde’s 3-1 win over Dundalk on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Young Boys 3-1 loss to Roma on Thursday.

Timothy Weah came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 13 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma dressed but did not play in PSV’s 1-0 win over Granada on Thursday.

Folarin Balogun did not dress in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Rapid Wien on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Duane Holmes started and played 80 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde started and played 71 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-0 loss to Brentford on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in QPR’s 2-1 loss to Bristol City on Tuesday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played seven minutes for QPR.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Burton Albion’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Tuesday.

Marlon Fossey did not dress in Shrewsbury Town’s 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

National League

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Aldershot Town’s 0-0 draw with Chesterfield on Tuesday.

Germany

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 79 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 2-0 win over Unterhaching on Wednesday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II’s scheduled match with Ingolstadt was postponed on Wednesday.

France

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini started and played 90 minutes in Caen’s 1-0 loss to Pau on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 loss to Sabadell on Thursday.

Belgium

First Division

Chris Durkin started and played 59 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 3-2 loss to Royal Excel Mouscron on Tuesday.

Joe Offord did not dress in Waasland Beveren’s 2-0 loss to Sporting Charleroi on Wednesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso did not dress in Internacional’s 1-0 first leg loss to Boca Juniors on Wednesday

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco face Atlante on Thursday.