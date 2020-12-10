Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Mewis, McKennie, and more

Manchester City moved one step closer to advancing in the Women’s UEFA Champions League after earning a 2-1 road win over Kopparbergs/Goteborg on Wednesday evening.

Samantha Mewis scored the winning goal for the Women’s Super League side, giving the Lady Citizens an aggregate advantage heading into next week’s second leg in Manchester. Mewis got on the end of Caroline Weir’s cross in the 76th minute and headed home her first goal in the competition.

Man City would hang on for the first leg win in Sweden and now prepares to take on Arsenal in Super League play this weekend.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie made it back-to-back matches with a goal while Sergino Dest was on the end of a 3-0 loss to Juventus. Zack Steffen made his Champions League, posting a clean sheet in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Olympiakos. Emmanuel Sabbi scored as Odense advanced in the Danish Cup, Geoff Cameron played 90 minutes for QPR, and Matthew Olosunde appeared off the bench in a losing effort.

Here is a closer look at this week’s action involving Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Weston McKennie started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Juventus 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen started, made TWO SAVES, and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday.

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes for Barcelona.

Gio Reyna came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Chris Richards came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 15 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-2 win over Manchester United on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play for Barcelona.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw with Lazio on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic dressed but did not play in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Krasnodar on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Weah and Lille face Celtic on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma and PSV face Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Dundalk on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face CFR Club on Thursday.

Henry Wingo and Molde face Rapid Wien on Thursday.

Women’s Champions League

Samantha Mewis started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 84 minutes in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Kopparbergs/Goteborg on Wednesday.

England

EFL Championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-1 draw with Millwall on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-0 loss to Watford on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes started and played 45 minutes in Derby County’s 0-0 draw with Brentford on Wednesday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play for QPR.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

National League

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Aldershot Town’s 3-1 loss to FC Halifax Town on Tuesday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale dressed but did not play in Pafos FC’s 0-0 draw with AEK Larnaca on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 68 minutes in Odense’s 3-0 win over Nykobing on Wednesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso did not dress in Internacional’s 6-5 penalty shootout loss to Boca Juniors on Wednesday