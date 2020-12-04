Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Adams and RB Leizpig meets Richards and Bayern, and more

The top two teams in the German Bundesliga square off this weekend with a pair of Americans aiming to play a part on the field.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig travels to defending champions Bayern Munich in Saturday’s final match of the day. Leipzig currently sits two points behind Bayern for the top spot in the league table and know a victory at the Allianz Arena would see them finish the weekend in top spot. Adams played the final 45 minutes midweek in Leipzig’s 4-3 UEFA Champions League victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, but looks to have been given more chances in league play this season.

Chris Richards will hope to get minutes for Hansi Flick’s side after also featuring in UCL play midweek. The 20-year-old has appeared in two Bundesliga matches this season, registering one assist in a 4-3 win over Hertha Berlin back in early October. After making back-to-back starts in European play, Richards could get the nod in Flick’s starting lineup at home.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea look to keep their good form going against Leeds United while Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Manchester City away from home. Josh Sargent will hope to feature for Werder Bremen in league action after missing last weekend’s defeat to Wolfsburg. Matt Miazga and Chris Durkin headline the American contingent in Belgium while Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone take on Chievo Verona in Serie B.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Leeds United on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Zack Steffen and Manchester City on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Liverpool on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United’s scheduled match was postponed.

championship

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Millwall on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Coventry City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Crewe Alexandria on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

Conference Premier

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Dag & Red on Saturday.

PL2

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United are off this weekend.

Germany

bundesliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Cologne on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Chris Richards and Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Heidenheim on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Hannover on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Darmstadt on Friday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face SC Verl on Sunday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face FSV Zwickau on Monday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (Injury) for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague and Schalke II face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 are off this weekend.

Spain

La Liga

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Eibar on Monday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Cadiz on Saturday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Leganes on Monday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Torino on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Chievo Verona on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Monaco on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Grenoble on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Rio Ave on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Richie Ledezma and PSV face Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face Feyenoord on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Cambuur on Friday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday.

Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Romain Gall and Orebro on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Norrkoping on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Malmo on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Rizespor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Legia Warsaw on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Slask Wroclaw on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Livingston on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Zulte Waregem on Friday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Sporting Charleroi on Monday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AE Larissa on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Luzern on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Sturm Graz on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Admira Moedling on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Aalborg on Friday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Skive on Friday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo and Molde face Aalesund on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Atletico MG on Sunday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Boca Juniors on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Defensa y Justicia on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Cruz Azul on Sunday.