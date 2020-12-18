Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Musah faces off with Dest, and more

Sergino Dest and Yunus Musah were teammates for the first time in November when Musah made his debut for the U.S. Men’s National Team. A month later the new international teammates will square off as opponents for the first time.

Yunus Musah and Valencia faces off with Sergino Dest and Barcelona on Saturday with the pair of young Americans set to square off in league action. The 18-year-old Musah has scored one goal for Valencia this season in 12 league outings so far, continuing to rack up minutes for the current 12th-place side. Dest has emerged as a regular starter at right back for Ronald Koeman’s side and will look to help Barcelona spark a turnaround in La Liga play, with the club well behind the top four.

In other Americans Abroad action, Christian Pulisic will look to remain in Frank Lampard’s starting lineup as Chelsea hosts West Ham United in a London derby. John Brooks and Wolfsburg take on Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart in Bundesliga action while Antonee Robinson and Fulham look to carry over confidence from last weekend’s draw with Liverpool into a weekend date with Newcastle United. Duane Holmes and Matthew Olosunde could go head-to-head in the Championship.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face West Ham United on Monday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Southampton on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Burnley on Monday.

WSL

Samantha Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Christen Press, Tobin Heath and Manchester United face Bristol City on Saturday.

Alex Morgan and Tottenham face Chelsea on Saturday.

championship

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

PL2

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Crystal Palace on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Union Berlin on Friday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Mainz on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Cologne on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Augsburg on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Karlsruher on Monday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face St. Pauli on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Waldhof Mannheim on Saturday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Unterhaching on Saturday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (Injury) for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague and Schalke II face Preussen Munster on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Yunus Musah and Valencia on Saturday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Girona on Monday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Parma on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Salernitana on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face PSG on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Dunkerque on Friday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Pacos de Ferreira on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Torn ACL) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Jong Ajax on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Almere City on Monday.

Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Galatasaray on Friday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Cracovia on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Piast Gliwice on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Hibernian on Saturday.

Scottish Cup

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Hearts on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Genk on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath is OUT (COVID-19) for Club Brugge.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos faceApollon Smirnis on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lugano on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face LASK on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Randers on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Kolding on Friday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo and Molde face Sarpsborg on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Palmeiras on Saturday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Boca Juniors on Sunday.