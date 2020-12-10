Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Reyna, Adams, and more

Borussia Dortmund is fresh off booking a place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Gio Reyna and his squad can now focus their attention on breaking out of a slump in Bundesliga play.

Lucien Favre’s side hosts eighth place Stuttgart on Saturday looking to remain in touching distance of league leaders Bayern Munich. Gio Reyna played the final 32 minutes at Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday, helping Dortmund claim top spot in Group F and will now aim to start this weekend.

Reyna scored his second Bundesliga goal of the season last weekend in a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt, continuing to be play a focal part in Erling Haaland’s absence through injury. The 18-year-old will line up against American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo and a Stuttguart side that has lost only lost twice in its opening 10 league matches this season after winning promotion to the top flight.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams and Josh Sargent are set to go head-to-head in Bundesliga play while Weston McKennie and Juventus travel to Genoa in Serie A play. Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Botafogo in Brazilian Serie A play this weekend after a busy week in Copa Libertadores action. Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas take on Club Leon in the Liga MX Final, Antonee Robinson and Fulham host Liverpool, and Tim Weah and Lille welcome Bordeaux to town.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Everton on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Liverpool on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Manchester United on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Aston Villa on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

WSL

Samantha Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Arsenal on Sunday.

Christen Press, Tobin Heath and Manchester United face Reading on Sunday.

Alex Morgan and Tottenham face Aston Villa on Sunday.

championship

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Reading on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Stoke City on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Bristol City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face MK Dons on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

national league

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Boreham Wood on Saturday.

PL2

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Stoke City on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Augsburg on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Sandhausen on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Darmstadt on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Karlsruher on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Saarbrucken on Sunday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (Injury) for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague and Schalke II face Fortuna Koln on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Levante on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Real Oviedo on Friday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Genoa on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Lecce on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Bordeaux on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Troyes on Saturday.

Portugal

taca de portugal

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Estoril Praia on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Richie Ledezma and PSV face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face Fortuna Sittard on Friday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Almere City on Friday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Top OSS on Friday.

Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Hatayspor on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Wisla Plock on Monday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Jagiellonia Białystok on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Rangers on Sunday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Genk on Friday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face KV Mechelen on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face OH Leuven on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face NFC Volos on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Servette on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face LASK on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Midtjylland on Monday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Brondby on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo and Molde face Rosenborg on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Botafogo on Saturday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face San Lorenzo on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Huracan on Sunday.

Mexico

liga mx final

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Leon on Thursday (Leg 1) and Sunday (Leg 2).