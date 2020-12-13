Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Green, McKennie, and more

Greuther Furth suffered a hiccup in 2. Bundesliga play last weekend, but returned to winning ways on Friday with Julian Green playing a vital role for Stefan Leitl’s side once again.

Green scored the opening goal in a 3-0 road win over Sandhausen, keeping Greuther Furth in the top two of the league standings. The American midfielder got on the end of Marco Meyerhofer’s cross in the 30th minute and volleyed home his third goal of the new season. Furth would add two additional goals for a comfortable victory, while Green continued his strong campaign for the German club.

Up next for Furth is a midweek clash with 14th place Darmstadt on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie continued his impressive run of form with Juventus, registering one assist in a 3-1 Serie A win over Genoa. McKennie also completed 84% of his passes while winning four aerial battles and making five recoveries. The USMNT midfielder continued to hold down a starting spot in Andrea Pirlo’s midfield and delivered for the third match in a row.

McKennie ➡️ Dybala ⚽️ Dybala scores his first Serie A goal since July. pic.twitter.com/Kx11dcAa7E — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2020

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson helped Fulham earn a crucial point against defending champions Liverpool. Andrija Novakovich scored once again for Frosinone in a league draw with Lecce while John Brooks helped Wolfsburg to a Bundesliga win on Saturday. Haji Wright couldn’t help Sonderjyske avoid a 2-1 loss to Brondby in Denmark, Geoff Cameron continued to start for QPR since returning to fitness, and Tim Weah appeared off the bench for Lille in a 2-1 win over Bordeaux.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played four minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Everton on Saturday.

WSL

Samantha Mewis started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Alex Morgan started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Tobin Heath started and played 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Reading on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle did not dress for Manchester City.

Christen Press did not dress for Manchester United.

championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 88 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 0-0 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play for QPR.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Burton Albion’s 1-1 draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

national league

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Aldershot Town’s 3-2 loss to Boreham Wood on Saturday.

PL2

Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 3-2 win over Stoke City on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-1 loss to Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 45 minutes for RB Leipzig.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Matthew Hoppe dressed but did not play in Schalke’s 2-2 draw with Augsburg on Sunday.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play in Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Union Berlin on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Karlsruher on Sunday.

Julian Green started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 68 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-0 win over Sandhausen on Friday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played six minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played five minutes in Hamburg’s 2-1 win over Darmstadt on Saturday.

3. Liga

Taylor Booth came off the bench and played one minute in Bayern Munich II’s 2-1 win over Saarbrucken on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd did not dress in Hallescher FC’s 3-1 loss to Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (Injury) for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague did not dress in Schalke II’s 1-1 draw with Fortuna Koln on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Yunus Musah started and played 60 minutes in Valencia’s 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Levante on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 4-2 loss to Real Oviedo on Friday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Juventus 3-1 win over Genoa on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-2 draw with Lecce on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 win over Bordeaux on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini started and played 90 minutes in Caen’s 0-0 draw with Troyes on Saturday.

Portugal

taca de portugal

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 2-1 loss to Estoril Praia on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 2-1 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Friday.

Ulysses Llanez dressed but did not play in Heerenveen’s 1-1 draw with Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 1-1 draw with ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Telstar’s 3-2 loss to Almere City on Friday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 3-2 loss to Top OSS on Friday.

Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Fatih Karagumruk’s 3-1 loss to Hatayspor on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Wisla Plock on Monday.

Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow Częstochowa’s 3-2 win over Jagiellonia Białystok on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 loss to Rangers on Sunday.

Dillon Powers dressed but did not play for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Genk on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 3-0 loss to OH Leuven on Saturday. It was Hines-Ike’s first start of the season.

Joe Efford did not dress (Injury) in Waasland-Beveren’s 3-2 win over KV Mechelen on Sunday.

Chris Durkin did not dress in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 loss to Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress (COVID-19) in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win over Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi dressed but did not play in Panetolikos’ 0-0 draw with NFC Volos on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Young Boys’ 2-1 loss to Servette on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 3-2 loss to Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated LASK 3-1 on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright started and played 80 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-1 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Midtjylland on Monday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 2-1 loss to AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis started and played 89 minutes in Hobro’s 3-1 win over Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Loucious Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo started and played 77 minutes in Molde’s 3-1 loss to Rosenborg on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso did not dress in Internacional’s 2-1 win over Botafogo on Saturday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played nine minutes in Talleres de Cordoba’s 2-0 win over San Lorenzo on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Huracan on Sunday.

Mexico

liga mx final

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress in Pumas’ 1-1 first leg draw with Club Leon on Thursday.