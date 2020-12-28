Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Miazga, Pulisic, and more

Anderlecht rebounded in Belgian Pro League play on Sunday morning with Matt Miazga helping the title hopefuls to a clean sheet win at home.

Miazga played 90 minutes as Anderlecht defeated Beerschot 2-0, moving to fourth in the league table. It was a bounce-back performance for the hosts who remain well in the title conversation this season. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender won both of his aerial battles in the match while also making one clearance in his outing. Despite only completing 82% of his passes in the match, Miazga helped the Anderlecht backline concede only two shots on goal from the visitors.

After a slight injury a few weeks back, Miazga looks to be back to his old self as Anderlecht head into a short winter break.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic started once again for Chelsea, but couldn’t help his team avoid a 3-1 loss at Arsenal. Geoff Cameron continued to man QPR’s midfield on Saturday while Charlie Kelman also appeared in a 2-0 loss. DeAndre Yedlin retained his starting spot in Newcastle United’s 2-0 loss at Manchester City. Antonee Robinson impressed for Fulham in a scoreless draw with Southampton.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 0-0 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Tottenham on Sunday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play for Manchester City.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-0 loss to Swansea City on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played 24 minutes for QPR.

Duane Holmes dressed but did not play in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United’s scheduled match with Middlesbrough on Saturday is postponed.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Burton Albion’s 5-1 loss to Lincoln City on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland’s scheduled match with Hull City is postponed.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

national league

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Aldershot Town’s 3-0 win over Woking on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich did not dress in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Pordenone on Sunday.

Portugal

taca de portugal

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Braga on Monday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj did not dress (Injury) in Fatih Karagumruk’s 1-1 draw with Goztepe on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers dressed but did not play in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Saturday.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 1-0 win over Gent on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-0 win over Beerschot on Sunday.

Chris Durkin came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 win over Standard Liege on Saturday.

Joe Efford came off the bench and played one minute in Waasland-Beveren’s 1-1 draw with Genk on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Eupen on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Bahia on Sunday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Gimnasia on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Argentinos Juniors on Monday.