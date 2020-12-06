Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Novakovich, Adams, and more

Frosinone was staring a disappointing loss right in the face on Saturday against Chievo Verona, but Andrija Novakovich wasn’t ready to see his team fall in the Italian Serie B table.

Novakovich scored two goals in a 3-2 victory, including the winning goal in a five-goal thriller from the Stadio Benito Stirpe. It was Novakovich’s best performance this season for Frosinone, which moved to fourth place with its second consecutive victory.

Trailing 2-0 after 32 minutes, Frosinone mounted a comeback with Novakovich scoring both the equalizing and game-winning goal.

The American striker tied things up in the 53rd minute before scoring the eventual winning goal in the 79th. It was the 24-year-old’s first brace of the new domestic season, which now gives him four goals in 10 matches so far.

Elsewhere, Alex Morgan scored her first goal for Tottenham in a WSL victory while Tyler Adams helped RB Leipzig earn a point at Bayern Munich. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie both scored in league wins continuing a busy weekend of production. Gio Reyna also scored as Borussia Dortmund tied Eintracht Frankfurt, Matt Miazga continued to start for Belgian side Anderlecht, and John Brooks helped Wolfsburg earn a point in Bundesliga action. Haji Wright bagged his seventh goal of the season for Danish side Sonderjyske.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 60 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Liverpool on Sunday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play for Manchester City.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United’s scheduled match was postponed.

WSL

Tobin Heath started and played 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Alex Morgan started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 84 minutes in Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle started and played 45 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

Sam Mewis came off the bench and played 25 minutes for Man City.

Christen Press did not dress for Man United.

championship

Duane Holmes started and played 64 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 56 minutes in QPR’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-1 loss to Coventry City on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played eight minutes for QPR.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Burton Albion’s 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandria on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

Conference Premier

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Aldershot Town’s 2-1 win over Dag & Red on Saturday.

PL2

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United are off this weekend.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Cologne on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 60 minutes for Werder Bremen.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart defeated Werder Bremen 2-0 on Sunday.

Chris Richards came off the bench and played six minutes for Bayern Munich.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 78 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 loss to Heidenheim on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 5-0 loss to Darmstadt on Friday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 12 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played five minutes in Hamburg’s 1-0 loss to Hannover on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 4-2 loss to SC Verl on Sunday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face FSV Zwickau on Monday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (Injury) for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague did not dress in Schalke II’s 1-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 are off this weekend.

Spain

La Liga

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Eibar on Monday.

Sergino Dest started and played 77 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Cadiz on Saturday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Leganes on Monday.

Segunda Liga B

Konrad De La Fuente came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Barcelona B’s 1-0 loss to Llagostera on Sunday

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 12 minutes in Juventus 2-1 win over Torino on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 3-2 win over Chievo Verona on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 win over Monaco on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini started and played 90 minutes in Caen’s 1-1 draw with Grenoble on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 0-0 draw with Rio Ave on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 81 minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 0-0 draw with Feyenoord on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Heerenveen’s 2-2 draw with PSV on Sunday.

Richie Ledezma came off the bench and played 12 minutes for PSV.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 2-1 loss to Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 1-1 draw with Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto is SUSPENDED (Red Card) for Telstar.

Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 2-1 win over Hammarby on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 4-3 win over Norrkoping on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 4-0 loss to Malmo on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Hammarby.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Fatih Karagumruk’s 2-1 win over Rizespor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started and played 70 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-0 loss to Legia Warsaw on Saturday.

Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow Częstochowa’s 1-0 loss to Slask Wroclaw on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 loss to Livingston on Saturday.

Dillon Powers started and played 68 minutes for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 1-1 draw with St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-2 draw with Zulte Waregem on Friday.

Chris Durkin came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 1-0 loss to Club Brugge on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

Joe Efford did not dress in Waasland-Beveren’s 2-0 win over Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Sporting Charleroi on Monday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AE Larissa on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Young Boys 3-2 win over Luzern on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 4-0 loss to Sturm Graz on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg lost 1-0 to Admira Moedling on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 79 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-1 win over Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 67 minutes in Odense’s 2-1 win over Aalborg on Friday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-2 draw with Skive on Friday.

Loucious Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo dressed but did not play in Molde’s 2-1 win over Aalesund on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Atletico MG on Sunday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Boca Juniors on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Defensa y Justicia on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Cruz Azul on Sunday.