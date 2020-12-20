Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Yedlin, McKennie, and more

DeAndre Yedlin had been reduced to limited playing time for Newcastle United, but the U.S. Men’s National Team veteran made the most of his first league start since July on Saturday.

Yedlin got the starting nod for Steve Bruce’s side against Fulham and helped the Magpies rebound from a midweek loss to Leeds United. The 27-year-old played 90 minutes in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, going head-to-head with fellow international teammate Antonee Robinson. Yedlin completed 80% of his passes from right back while also making three interceptions and four recoveries. After making his first league start of the new season, Yedlin could return this week as Newcastle United travels to Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie helped Juventus to a romping league win while Joel Sonora assisted in a 1-1 draw for Argentinian side Talleres. John Brooks made a short cameo off the bench in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 victory. Matt Miazga went the distance for Anderlecht after a slight injury forced him to miss last match. Yunus Musah left Valencia’s match with an injury against Barcelona, Theoson Siebatcheu registered his first brace for Young Boys, and Tyler Adams shined for RB Leipzig.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face West Ham United on Monday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes for Newcastle United.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Burnley on Monday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Zack Steffen did not dress in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

WSL

Tobin Heath started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 6-1 win over Bristol City on Sunday.

Christen Press dressed but did not play for Manchester United.

Samantha Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City’s scheduled match with Birmingham City was postponed on Sunday.

Alex Morgan and Tottenham’s scheduled match with Chelsea was postponed on Sunday.

championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play for QPR.

Duane Holmes and Derby County’s scheduled match with Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United was postponed on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Burton Albion’s 3-1 loss to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland’s scheduled match with Shrewsbury Town’s was postponed on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

PL2

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Crystal Palace on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to Union Berlin on Friday.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 0-0 draw with Cologne on Saturday.

John Brooks came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played two minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe did not dress in Schalke’s 1-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Alfredo Morales started and played 88 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-0 win over St. Pauli on Sunday.

Julian Green started and played 62 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played one minute for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Karlsruher on Monday.

3. Liga

Taylor Booth dressed but did not play in Bayern Munich II’s 1-1 draw with Unterhaching on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC’s scheduled match with Waldhof Mannheim was postponed on Saturday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (Injury) for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Schalke II’s 1-1 draw with Preussen Munster on Saturday.

Nick Taitague did not dress for Schalke II.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday.

Yunus Musah started and played 42 minutes for Valencia. Musah left with an injury.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Girona on Monday.

Segunda Liga B

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 1-0 win over Coenlia on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 76 minutes in Juventus 4-0 win over Parma on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich did not dress (COVID-19) in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Salernitana on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Lille’s 0-0 draw with PSG on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 82 minutes in Caen’s 3-2 win over Dunkerque on Friday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 1-1 draw with Pacos de Ferreira on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Heerenveen’s 2-1 loss to Heracles Almelo on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre came off the bench and played 19 minutes for Heracles Almelo.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 0-0 draw with PEC Zwolle on Friday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Torn ACL) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Jong Ajax on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Almere City on Monday.

Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Fatih Karagumruk’s 2-1 win over Galatasaray on Friday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 3-0 win over Cracovia on Saturday.

Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow Częstochowa’s 0-0 draw with Piast Gliwice on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers dressed but did not play in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian on Saturday.

Scottish Cup FINAL

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 4-3 penalty shootout win over Hearts on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-0 loss to Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-0 loss to Genk on Saturday.

Joe Efford came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 3-0 loss to Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Chris Durkin came off the bench and played five minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-0 win over Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 loss to Gent on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 54 minutes in Panetolikos 1-0 loss to Apollon Smirnis on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 2-2 draw with Lugano on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 1-1 draw with LASK on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg lost 3-2 to Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Odense’s 1-1 draw with FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Haji Wright started and played 45 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 1-0 loss to Randers on Sunday. Wright was sent off for two yellow cards.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 2-1 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis started and played 77 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Kolding on Friday.

Loucious Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Molde’s 5-0 win over Sarpsborg on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso did not dress in Internacional’s 2-0 win over Palmeiras on Saturday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 37 minutes in Talleres de Cordoba’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Boca Juniors on Sunday.