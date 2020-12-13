Austin FC adds Segura, Sweat in separate trades

Austin FC continued to bolster its roster for its first season in MLS by adding both a defender and midfielder in Sunday’s trade window.

The club added midfielder Ulises Segura in a deal with D.C. United which saw the expansion club send $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) the opposite way. Inter Miami also traded defender Ben Sweat to the expansion club for $100,000 in GAM, giving Austin FC another experienced player for it debut league season.

Segura, 27, was acquired by D.C. United from Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa in December 2017. He went on to make score five goals and register three assists in 68 league appearances for the Black and Red, but will now make the switch to the Texas-based club.

He has also won 10 caps for the Costa Rica National Team.

“We want to thank Ulises for his service and commitment to the club since his arrival from Costa Rica in 2017,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United General Manager and VP of Soccer Operations said. “Ulises consistently made an impact on the field and was a part of some memorable moments in D.C. United history, including playing in the inaugural season at Audi Field in 2018. We wish him all the best with Austin FC and in the next chapter of his career.”

The 29-year-old Sweat played for Inter Miami during the 2020 season following three seasons with NYCFC. He started his MLS career after being drafted by the Columbus Crew in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft. In total, Sweat has scored one goal and registered 11 assists in 100 career league appearances.

“Inter Miami CF would like to thank [Ben] Sweat for his work on and off the field and wishes him luck in his future,” a club statement read.

Austin FC now has four players under contract for the 2021 season, which is slated to begin in March.