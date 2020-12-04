Bayern-RB Leipzig and Tottenham-Arsenal headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV (and Top 5 Matches to Watch)

The North London Derby and the battle for first place in the Bundesliga headline the top soccer viewing options this weekend.
Bayern Munich plays host to RB Leipzig, knowing a win would push the reigning champions’ lead atop the Bundesliga to five points, but Thomas Tuchel’s men won’t be afraid of the European champions.
Arsenal’s visit to Tottenham will carry its normal North London Derby spice, but it will have the added ingredient of desperation for an Arsenal side wallowing in 14th place in the Premier League standings. Jose Mourinho won’t mind making the Gunners suffer as his Spurs look to maintain their hold on first place.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
1. Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig. The battle for first place in the Bundesliga, but will RB Leipzig be casting an eye toward its do-or-die Champions League match against Manchester United?
2. Sevilla vs. Real Madrid. With a crunch clash in Champions League looming, but a three-match winless slide in La Liga to end, how will Zinedine Zidane handle surging Sevilla?
3. Chelsea vs. Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa’s Lily Whites have failed to score multiple goals in four straight, and will have to face a Chelsea side riding high.
4. Tottenham vs. Arsenal. Can the struggling Gunners really stop red-hot Spurs? This one could get ugly.
5. Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution. Positive COVID-19 tests for both teams could put a damper on this one, but it should be an excellent attack-heavy match either way.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV
FRIDAY
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Union Berlin
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Celta de Vigo
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nîmes vs Olympique Marseille
Primera División
3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Gimnasia La Plata vs Huracán
5:20 p.m. –fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Colón
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Banfield vs Rosario Central
EFL Championship
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Barnsley vs AFC Bournemouth
Bundesliga 2
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Holstein Kiel vs Bochum
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru
Liga MX Femenil
6 p.m. -TUDN USA- América vs Monterrey
Scottish Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Queen of the South vs Inverness CT
Super Lig
11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Kasımpaşa
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Everton
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Fulham
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV, UNIVERSO – West Ham vs Manchester United
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Leeds United
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Borussia M’gladbach
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Mainz 05
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Getafe
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Real Madrid
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Real Valladolid
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cádiz vs Barcelona
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Lazio
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Torino
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Bologna
Ligue 1
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Montpellier vs PSG
Liga MX
9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – León vs Guadalajara
Football Bundesliga
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Austria Wien vs Sturm Graz
Primera A
8 p.m. –fuboTV – La Equidad vs Santa Fe
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs Nottingham Forest
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Coventry City vs Rotherham United
Bundesliga 2
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs East Bengal
Liga de Expansión MX
6 p.m. -TUDN.com Atlético Morelia vs Tlaxcala
8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tampico Madero vs Mineros de Zacatecas
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Twente
3 p.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Vitesse
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Hatayspor
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock- West Brom vs Crystal Palace
9:15 a.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Leicester City
11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
2:15 p.m. -Peacock- Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Huesca
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Real Betis
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Elche
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Sociedad
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Hellas Verona vs Cagliari
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Benevento
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Sassuolo
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Atalanta
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Crotone vs Napoli
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs AC Milan
Ligue 1
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Dijon vs Saint-Étienne
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Strasbourg
Liga MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul
Major League Soccer
3 p.m. -ABC, ESPN Deportes – Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution
Primera A
8 p.m. –fuboTV – América de Cali vs Junior
Super Liga
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Lyngby vs Randers
FA Women’s Super League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs West Ham United
Indian Super League
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Odisha
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Kerala Blasters
Liga de Expansión MX
10 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Atlante vs Pumas Tabasco
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Heracles
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs PSV
Scottish Premiership
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Ross County vs Rangers
Allsvenskan
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Malmö FF vs Östersunds FK
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Denizlispor vs Fenerbahçe
Comments