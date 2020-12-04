Bayern-RB Leipzig and Tottenham-Arsenal headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV (and Top 5 Matches to Watch)

The North London Derby and the battle for first place in the Bundesliga headline the top soccer viewing options this weekend.

Bayern Munich plays host to RB Leipzig, knowing a win would push the reigning champions’ lead atop the Bundesliga to five points, but Thomas Tuchel’s men won’t be afraid of the European champions.

Arsenal’s visit to Tottenham will carry its normal North London Derby spice, but it will have the added ingredient of desperation for an Arsenal side wallowing in 14th place in the Premier League standings. Jose Mourinho won’t mind making the Gunners suffer as his Spurs look to maintain their hold on first place.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig. The battle for first place in the Bundesliga, but will RB Leipzig be casting an eye toward its do-or-die Champions League match against Manchester United?

2. Sevilla vs. Real Madrid. With a crunch clash in Champions League looming, but a three-match winless slide in La Liga to end, how will Zinedine Zidane handle surging Sevilla?

3. Chelsea vs. Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa’s Lily Whites have failed to score multiple goals in four straight, and will have to face a Chelsea side riding high.

4. Tottenham vs. Arsenal. Can the struggling Gunners really stop red-hot Spurs? This one could get ugly.

5. Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution. Positive COVID-19 tests for both teams could put a damper on this one, but it should be an excellent attack-heavy match either way.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

FRIDAY

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Union Berlin

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Celta de Vigo

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nîmes vs Olympique Marseille

Primera División

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Gimnasia La Plata vs Huracán

5:20 p.m. –fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Colón

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Banfield vs Rosario Central

EFL Championship

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Barnsley vs AFC Bournemouth

Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Holstein Kiel vs Bochum

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru

Liga MX Femenil

6 p.m. -TUDN USA- América vs Monterrey

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Queen of the South vs Inverness CT

Super Lig

11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Kasımpaşa

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Everton

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Fulham

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV, UNIVERSO – West Ham vs Manchester United

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Leeds United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Borussia M’gladbach

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Mainz 05

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Getafe

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cádiz vs Barcelona

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Lazio

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Torino

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Bologna

Ligue 1

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Montpellier vs PSG

Liga MX

9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – León vs Guadalajara

Football Bundesliga

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Austria Wien vs Sturm Graz

Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV – La Equidad vs Santa Fe

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs Nottingham Forest

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Bundesliga 2

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs East Bengal

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -TUDN.com Atlético Morelia vs Tlaxcala

8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Tampico Madero vs Mineros de Zacatecas

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Twente

3 p.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Vitesse

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Hatayspor

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- West Brom vs Crystal Palace

9:15 a.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Leicester City

11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

2:15 p.m. -Peacock- Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Huesca

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Real Betis

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Elche

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Sociedad

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Hellas Verona vs Cagliari

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Benevento

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Sassuolo

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Atalanta

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Crotone vs Napoli

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs AC Milan

Ligue 1

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Dijon vs Saint-Étienne

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Strasbourg

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul

Major League Soccer

3 p.m. -ABC, ESPN Deportes – Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution

Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV – América de Cali vs Junior

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Lyngby vs Randers

FA Women’s Super League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs West Ham United

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Odisha

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Kerala Blasters

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Atlante vs Pumas Tabasco

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Heracles

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs PSV

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Ross County vs Rangers

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Malmö FF vs Östersunds FK

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Denizlispor vs Fenerbahçe