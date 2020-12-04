Carter-Vickers still "a few weeks" away from returning to training

Cameron Carter-Vickers loan move to AFC Bournemouth was one that was expected to bring plenty of opportunities and optimism, but the American defender has yet to touch the field for the EFL Championship side.

Carter-Vickers has remained sidelined with an ankle injury for the Cherries and isn’t expected to make his debut anytime soon. Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall gave an update on the centerback’s recovery on Thursday with the club hoping to have him back on the training field before the start of 2021.

“Cam is unfortunately still going to be a good two or three weeks away at least before he’s able to do anything out on the training ground,” said Tindall. “He’s progressing well, as well as he can do at this early stage, and it’s one that we’ll monitor on a day-to-day and week-to-week basis.”

“We’re hoping to have him back in the next two or three weeks as long as there are no further setbacks, that’s one that’s not quite right for us yet.”

Carter-Vickers arrived on loan from Tottenham in November hoping to continue racking up minutes in the second tier. However, the 22-year-old hurt his ankle in training ahead of Bournemouth’s 4-2 win over Reading in late November and has been out since.

His arrival at the club was set to give Tindall an experienced defender in hopes of helping Bournemouth fight for promotion back to the Premier League. Carter-Vickers now will have to continue waiting for the time to get back on the pitch with his teammates and try to win a starting role for the South Coast club.

Carter-Vickers has been loaned out five previous times by Tottenham and is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League club. Bournemouth is currently second in the Championship on 27 points, one point behind leaders Norwich City.