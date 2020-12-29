Club Brugge to reportedly listen to January offers for Horvath

Ethan Horvath has been reduced to the No. 2 goalkeeper at Belgian side Club Brugge, but reportedly could be on the move during the January Transfer Window.

Club Brugge will reportedly put Horvath on the transfer list this January in hopes of receiving an offer for his services, Voetbal Nieuws reported Monday. Horvath’s current contract with the Belgian Pro League leaders expires in June, but Club Brugge could recoup a transfer fee if they find a suitor in January, rather than seeing the American leave for free next summer.

The 25-year-old has only made two starts this season and has mainly been a back-up due to Simon Mignolet’s move to the club in 2019. Horvath helped Club Brugge to a 2-1 UEFA Champions League group stage win over Zenit St. Petersburg back in October, which was his first start since August 2019.

“I think everybody was just so happy for me,” Horvath said after his UCL win. “Everybody knows that all of the hard work I’ve put in. I’m always there for the team if guys want to do extra shooting, extra whatever. This is a team sport and I want the team to succeed, I want us to succeed and win the league and win trophies.”

Horvath moved to Club Brugge from Norwegian side Molde in 2016 and since has posted 21 shutouts in 62 combined appearances. The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper made only three appearances though last season and in addition has featured once in this season’s Pro League campaign.

He’s earned four caps with the USMNT to date, but remains an option behind No. 1 Zack Steffen for now. Club Brugge has stuck with Mignolet for most of the season and should Horvath find a move away from the club in January, he could then start boosting his stock for the busy international schedule in 2021 and beyond.