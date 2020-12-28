Everton - Manchester City headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

In late December, 2020 remains to be a strange year as Manchester City uncharacteristically sits in sixth place in the Premier League.

Thankfully for the Citizens, things are all knotted up at the top of the table at the moment and this week offers real opportunity to make up ground in the title picture.

Manchester City travel to second-place Everton on Monday for a true six-pointer.

Slowing the roll of the Toffees is not a given, even for a talented Manchester City side that is still without the services of Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus.

Here is a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

Monday

Premier League

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Aston Villa

3 p.m. – Peacock – Everton vs Manchester City

Primera División

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Newell’s Old Boys vs Central Córdoba SdE

5:20 p.m. –fuboTV – Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Gimnasia La Plata vs Talleres Córdoba

Australian A- League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Adelaide United

Australian W-League

12:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Sivasspor

Tuesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton vs Arsenal

1 p.m. -Peacock- Burnley vs Sheffield United

1 p.m. -Peacock – Southampton vs West Ham United

1 p.m. -Peacock – West Brom Albion vs Leeds United

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Wolverhampton

La Liga

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Villarreal

1:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Eibar

3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cádiz vs Real Valladolid

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Real Betis

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Portimonense

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Guimarães vs Porto

Primera División

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Aldosivi vs Rosario Central

5:20 p.m. –fuboTV – Unión Santa Fe vs Lanús

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Tucumán vs San Lorenzo

Australian W-League

12:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC

Primera A

8:15 p.m. –fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Barcelona

EFL Championship

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham City vs Derby County

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Preston North End vs Coventry City

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Atk Mohun Bagan

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Newcastle United vs Liverpool

La Liga

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Valencia

1:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Getafe

1:15 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Huesca

3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Elche vs Real Madrid

Copa do Brasil

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – São Paulo vs Grêmio

EFL Championship

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Reading

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Goa

Scottish Premiership

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Hibernian vs Ross County

Thursday

La Liga

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Osasuna vs Deportivo Alavés

A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets