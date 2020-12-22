Gio Reyna named U.S. Soccer's Young Male Player of the Year

Gio Reyna has had quite the breakout year for both club and country, and the 18-year-old was rewarded for it on Tuesday.

U.S. Soccer announced that Reyna was named the 2020 Young Male Player of Year for the first time in his career. Reyna beat out Yunus Musah, Mark McKenzie, and two other finalists after racking up 79 percent of the overall vote for the award.

Reyna not only broke into the USMNT fold by making his first two senior appearances for Gregg Berhalter’s side, but he continued to rack up minutes at club level for Borussia Dortmund.

The former NYCFC product broke into Dortmund’s first team in January and since has totaled five goals and eight assists in 38 combined appearances. Reyna has carried his good form over to the new season, where he’s scored three goals and added five assists in Bundesliga play only.

Reyna became the third-youngest goalscorer for the USMNT in a 6-2 friendly win over Panama in November and also joined Musah as the 12th and 13th respective players to earn their first cap before the age of 18.

He joins Josh Sargent, Alex Mendez, Sergino Dest, and Christian Pulisic as the latest USMNT player to win the yearly award.