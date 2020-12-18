MLS Ticker: Atlanta United adds Gutman, Edwards heading to LAFC, and more

Atlanta United acquired the No. 1 pick in Stage One of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Draft and used the pick to select left back Andrew Gutman.

Currently under contract with Scottish power Celtic, Gutman spent a season on loan with FC Cincinnati, which traded the top pick in Wednesday’s re-entry draft to Atlanta United for $75,000 in General Allocation Money.

Gutman joined FC Cincinnati on loan in August 2019 and has compiled 29 total appearances for the club since joining.

The former Indiana University standout remains a Celtic player, but could be on his way back to MLS if the Five Stripes negotiate a permeant deal with the Glasgow side. Gutman excelled collegiately, scoring 20 goals and adding 17 assists in 90 appearances at Indiana.

LAFC selects Edwards

Raheem Edwards is on the move once again in MLS, this time heading to another title contender.

Los Angeles FC selected Edwards in Wednesday’s MLS Re-Entry Draft, marking the fifth team Edwards has played for since arriving in MLS.

The 25-year-old spent the 2020 campaign with Minnesota United, appearing in 12 games and registering three assists. In his five-year MLS career, Edwards has played for the Chicago Fire, Montreal Impact, and Toronto FC, along with Minnesota. In total, Edwards has scored five goals and added 11 assists in over 3,200 minutes of game time.

Edwards has made one appearance for the Canadian Men’s National Team in his career.

Impact acquires Mihailovic from Fire

The Montreal Impact announced the acquisition of Djordje Mihailovic in a deal with the Fire, which will see the Fire receive a total of $1 million in Allocation Money. The Fire will receive $400,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money, $400,000 in 2022 GAM, as well as $200,000 in conditional GAM.

The Impact also signed Mihailovic to a three-year contract with one option year using Targeted Allocation Money.

The 22-year-old Fire Homegrown midfielder is coming off his best MLS season yet, scoring two goals and adding seven assists in 20 appearances in 2020. Mihailovic in total has contributed seven goals and 15 assists since debuting in 2017, but will now join Thierry Henry’s setup in Montreal.

Mihailovic has earned six caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team since debuting in 2019, recently appearing in a 6-0 friendly win over El Salvador earlier this month.

FC DALLAS DEALS PICAULT TO DYNAMO

The Houston Dynamo acquired Fafa Picault in a trade with FC Dallas on Thursday. FC Dallas will receive $200,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money, $75,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money and future performance-based considerations.

The 29-year-old joins the Dynamo after one season with FC Dallas, where he scored three goals and registered one assist in 18 appearances. He also played in both of Dallas’ MLS Cup Playoffs matches.

Picault’s also played with the Philadelphia Union for three seasons, scoring 21 goals and adding 12 assists in 89 appearances. The versatile offensive player has also earned two caps for the USMNT in his career. Timbers add ARGENTINE fullback Bravo The Portland Timbers added depth to its defensive backline with the acquisition of young Argentine left back Claudio Bravo, transferring him from Primeira Liga club Atletico Banfield. The Timbers also signed Bravo to a multi-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). The 23-year-old tallied four assists in 56 appearances across all competitions for Banfield. In addition to featuring in league action, Bravo also played in the Copa Argentina and Copa de la Superliga competitions. “Claudio is a young talent who has all the attributes for a great future,” said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. “We are very excited to have him, and his skillset is a very good balance of offense and defense at his position.” Bravo’s arrival helps fill the void left by Marco Farfan’s trade to LAFC.

Rapids sign Lewis to multi-year extension

Jonathan Lewis became the third Colorado Rapids player to sign a new multi-year contract extension with the club this week.

The Rapids announced they have signed Lewis through the 2024 MLS season, joining him with both Auston Trusty and Lalas Abubakar, who also signed new contracts earlier this week. Lewis has scored 10 goals in 34 regular season appearances since joining Colorado from NYCFC in May 2019, with five of those goals coming in 2020.

A former No. 3 overall pick by NYCFC in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft out of Akron, Lewis has earned six caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team, most recently appearing in a 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in February.

sporting kc adds Mcintosh in re-entry draft

Kendall McIntosh is still looking to make a breakthrough in MLS, but will have a new home after being selected in Thursday’s Re-Entry Draft by Sporting KC

McIntosh, 26, has been a part of both the Portland Timbers and New York Red Bulls organizations, while also appearing in the USL.

Despite not appearing in a regular season match for either the Timbers or Red Bulls, McIntosh has made 60 USL appearances to date and is a former U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team Player.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City,” McIntosh said. “It’s a club with a great history and I will get to work with one of the league’s best goalkeepers in Tim Melia. I can’t wait to get started with the team.”