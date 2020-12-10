Lampard: "Pulisic is still a work in progress"

Christian Pulisic has had his fair share of injuries while at Premier League side Chelsea and Frank Lampard is aiming to keep his young attacker fit long-term for the Blues.

Pulisic recently returned to action after a hamstring injury in July’s FA Cup Final loss to Arsenal forced him to miss the early stages of the new domestic season. The 22-year-old was un unused substitute in Chelsea’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar on Tuesday, with the Blues coming into the match already qualified for the Round of 16.

Although Pulisic scored in a 3-1 victory over Leeds United last weekend, Lampard is still being wary of using him frequently due to his time missed so far this season.

“Christian Pulisic had a tiny bit of awareness off the back of the Leeds game with one of his hamstrings but he’s training normally so we should be as we were,” Lampard said Thursday.

“Christian is still a work in progress. I don’t want to call this an injury in midweek because if it had been a different type of game then I might have used him.”

When healthy, Pulisic showed he can deliver for the Blues attack, as he finished with 10 goals and seven assists in his first season in England. The U.S. Men’s National Team star also missed a chunk of matches in the early part of 2020 due to an adductor injury and Lampard has since bolstered his attack with three new players (Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech).

Chelsea’s impressive start to the season continues on Saturday with a trip to ninth-place Everton before having four more league matches in the month of December. With the club fighting for the league title and also aiming to advance in the Champions League, Lampard will need Pulisic available in hopes of making an impact in both competitions.

“We know his abilities, that’s very clear,” Lampard said. “He showed them when he came on against Leeds last week. I just have to find the right way to get the best out of him regularly and consistently.”