Ledezma stretchered off with apparent knee injury

Richie Ledezma’s stock with Dutch side PSV has increased over the past few months, but the midfielder could be set for a spell on the sidelines after leaving Thursday’s UEFA Europa League match.

Ledezma got the start for PSV at home against eliminated Omonia Nicosia, but was stretchered off in the 17th minute after trying to win possession back in midfield. There is no official word on his injury, but Ledezma was holding his knee after going down on the play.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder had made five previous combined appearances with the first team this season, registering one assist in Eredivisie play. He also made his senior debut for the USMNT in a 6-2 November friendly win over Panama in Austria earlier this fall.

The 20-year-old has played majority of the season with Jong PSV, scoring two goals and adding two assists in nine combined appearances. However, his performances were gradually increasing with PSV’s first team, and he did earn his first Eredivisie start against Sparta Rotterdam in late November.

PSV has already clinched a spot into the Europa League Round of 32 and also remains well in the hunt for the league title this season.