Ledezma stretchered off with apparent knee injury

Richie Ledezma’s stock with Dutch side PSV has increased over the past few months, but the midfielder could be set for a spell on the sidelines after leaving Thursday’s UEFA Europa League match.
Ledezma got the start for PSV at home against eliminated Omonia Nicosia, but was stretchered off in the 17th minute after trying to win possession back in midfield. There is no official word on his injury, but Ledezma was holding his knee after going down on the play.
𝑩𝒂𝒅… 🥴
Richard Ledezma kan niet verder. De Amerikaan heeft heel veel pijn en moet zich laten vervangen.
➡ Adrian Fein.
17' #PSVOMO 0-0 pic.twitter.com/6WkWmt1QOM
— PSV (@PSV) December 10, 2020
The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder had made five previous combined appearances with the first team this season, registering one assist in Eredivisie play. He also made his senior debut for the USMNT in a 6-2 November friendly win over Panama in Austria earlier this fall.
The 20-year-old has played majority of the season with Jong PSV, scoring two goals and adding two assists in nine combined appearances. However, his performances were gradually increasing with PSV’s first team, and he did earn his first Eredivisie start against Sparta Rotterdam in late November.
PSV has already clinched a spot into the Europa League Round of 32 and also remains well in the hunt for the league title this season.
Damn….we(USMNT players)can’t catch a break with injuries! I hope is nothing serious but if they had to bring out a stretcher that ain’t good!
I don’t think it’s specific to us, as both clubs and national teams seem to be struggling with it everywhere. Look at Liverpool. It seems to be down to fixture congestion due to both coronavirus (short or non-existent windows) and competing in multiple competitions (domestic leagues and cups, international friendlies, nations leagues, international tournaments…).
I think it seems bad for us because 1) well, we’re focused on the U.S. and American players, obviously, and 2) while we’re making leaps and bounds in terms of having key contributors at top clubs, we’re still at a level of squad depth where if we lose a starter or two, it hits us harder than a France or Germany. Hopefully, this necessary depth experiment we’ve been working on under Berhalter (essentially, running three squads deep) will put is in a better position to call upon experienced backups when we lose a Pulisic or Adams to injury.