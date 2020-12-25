Leicester City - Manchester United headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The English Premier League race is still very much on heading into the Boxing Day slate, and there is a second-vs-third place battle which will see Leicester City or Manchester United elevated to Liverpool’s closest challenger.

Since getting bounced out of the Champions League, Manchester United has been on a warpath and is unbeaten in its last four matches. The Foxes come in with their most recent claim to fame being the ones who brought Tottenham back to earth with a 2-0 win last weekend.

In London, Mikel Arteta desperately needs to stop the slide that Arsenal has been on, but it will be one of the harder occasions to make that effort on Saturday.

The Gunners, who are winless in seven league matches, are set to deal with a Chelsea side vying to reclaim its spot in the top four.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s viewing options on TV and online.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Saturday

ENgliSH Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Manchester United

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Southampton

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Chelsea

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Newcastle United

3 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Everton

Australian A-League

2:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur

Australian W-League

12 a.m. -ESPN App – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory

EFL Championship

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham City

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Norwich City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– East Bengal vs Chennaiyin

Scottish PREMIER LEAGUE

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Rangers vs Hibernian

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Hamilton Academical vs Celtic

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray

Sunday

ENGLISH Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- Leeds United vs Burnley

9:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion

2:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad

Super Lig

5:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Gaziantepspor vs Alanyaspor

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Kasımpaşa