Manchester Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV (and top 5 matches to watch)

Manchester United did not do itself any favors on the global stage when it bounced out of the UEFA Champions League conversation by taking a now-infamous loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

In the ensuing days, Paul Pogba, the team’s greatest asset, is said to want out at any cost. There has not been any extended period of stability in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, and the pressure seems to be growing by the week.

But at least they can say they’re ahead of rivals Manchester City in the Premier League table, for now.

The Citizens have had their own problems collecting points in 2020, but look to have righted the ship – having not lost since the disappointing 2-0 loss to Tottenham three weeks ago.

Perhaps it was the spark Pep Guardiola and company needed, and a date with their struggling rival on Saturday affords the opportunity to get back into the championship conversation they figure to be in later on this year.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Manchester United vs Manchester City – As always, there will be high drama when these two square off. Their respective statuses in the table make this edition a must-win on both sides. Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid – Los Blancos have a new shine after sneaking back into La Liga’s top four and taking care of business to advance to the Champions League knockout round. It remains to be seen if they have enough to hand Atletico its first loss of the season, though. PSG vs Lyon – PSG sits atop the Ligue 1 table, but with no cushion. Lyon, winners of four-straight competitions, present a credible threat in busting up Paris’ cake walk in France’s top fight and swap places on Sunday. Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders – The hosts are looking to close the chapter of their days at MAPFRE Stadium with a trophy day in the MLS Cup Final. The visitors come in looking to claim back-to-back champion status. León vs Pumas – Two second half goals saw a 1-1 thriller in Leg 1 of Liga MX’s La Gran Final. The two are evenly matched and a trophy is on the line.

Friday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leeds United vs West Ham United

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Osasuna

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Benevento

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Angers SCO

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atk Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Ayr United vs Raith Rovers

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa

10 a.m. -Peacock- Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV, Telemundo – Manchester United vs Manchester City

3 p.m. -Peacock- Everton vs Chelsea

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia M’gladbach vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Köln

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Bayern München

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Valencia vs Athletic Club

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS,fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid

Serie A

9 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Crotone vs Spezia

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Udinese

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Hellas Verona

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Cardiff City vs Swansea City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

D1 Féminine

9:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Bordeaux vs Montpellier

Bundesliga 2

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Darmstadt 98 vs Hamburger SV

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs Goa

Liga de Expansión MX

8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Celaya vs Tampico Madero

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Atlante vs Atlético Morelia

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs PEC Zwolle

Premier League (Ukraine)

10 a.m. -fuboTV, Eleven Sports Network USA- Dynamo Kyiv vs Kolos Kovalivka

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Sheffield United

9:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Fulham vs Liverpool

2:15 p.m. -NBCSN,fuboTV – Arsenal vs Burnley

2:15 p.m. -Peacock- Leicester vs Brighton

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Schalke 04

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV Real Sociedad vs Eibar

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Villarreal

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Elche vs Granada

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Levante

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Inter

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Roma

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Sampdoria

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Juventus

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Parma

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV – Nice vs Rennes

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Dijon

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Metz

3 p.m. –fuboTV – PSG vs Lyon

Liga MX

9:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- León vs Pumas UNAM

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Brøndby vs SønderjyskE

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Heerenveen

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– VVV vs Feyenoord

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Utrecht

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Dundee United vs Rangers