Manchester Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV (and top 5 matches to watch)

Manchester United did not do itself any favors on the global stage when it bounced out of the UEFA Champions League conversation by taking a now-infamous loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.
In the ensuing days, Paul Pogba, the team’s greatest asset, is said to want out at any cost. There has not been any extended period of stability in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, and the pressure seems to be growing by the week.
But at least they can say they’re ahead of rivals Manchester City in the Premier League table, for now.
The Citizens have had their own problems collecting points in 2020, but look to have righted the ship – having not lost since the disappointing 2-0 loss to Tottenham three weeks ago.
Perhaps it was the spark Pep Guardiola and company needed, and a date with their struggling rival on Saturday affords the opportunity to get back into the championship conversation they figure to be in later on this year.
Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Manchester United vs Manchester City – As always, there will be high drama when these two square off. Their respective statuses in the table make this edition a must-win on both sides.
- Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid – Los Blancos have a new shine after sneaking back into La Liga’s top four and taking care of business to advance to the Champions League knockout round. It remains to be seen if they have enough to hand Atletico its first loss of the season, though.
- PSG vs Lyon – PSG sits atop the Ligue 1 table, but with no cushion. Lyon, winners of four-straight competitions, present a credible threat in busting up Paris’ cake walk in France’s top fight and swap places on Sunday.
- Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders – The hosts are looking to close the chapter of their days at MAPFRE Stadium with a trophy day in the MLS Cup Final. The visitors come in looking to claim back-to-back champion status.
- León vs Pumas – Two second half goals saw a 1-1 thriller in Leg 1 of Liga MX’s La Gran Final. The two are evenly matched and a trophy is on the line.
Friday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leeds United vs West Ham United
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Osasuna
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Benevento
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Angers SCO
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atk Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad
Scottish Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Ayr United vs Raith Rovers
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa
10 a.m. -Peacock- Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion
12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV, Telemundo – Manchester United vs Manchester City
3 p.m. -Peacock- Everton vs Chelsea
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia M’gladbach vs Hertha BSC
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Köln
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Bayern München
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Valencia vs Athletic Club
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Sevilla
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS,fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid
Serie A
9 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Crotone vs Spezia
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Udinese
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Hellas Verona
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Cardiff City vs Swansea City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City
D1 Féminine
9:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Bordeaux vs Montpellier
Bundesliga 2
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Darmstadt 98 vs Hamburger SV
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs Goa
Liga de Expansión MX
8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Celaya vs Tampico Madero
10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Atlante vs Atlético Morelia
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs PEC Zwolle
Premier League (Ukraine)
10 a.m. -fuboTV, Eleven Sports Network USA- Dynamo Kyiv vs Kolos Kovalivka
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Sheffield United
9:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Fulham vs Liverpool
2:15 p.m. -NBCSN,fuboTV – Arsenal vs Burnley
2:15 p.m. -Peacock- Leicester vs Brighton
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Schalke 04
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV Real Sociedad vs Eibar
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Villarreal
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Elche vs Granada
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Levante
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Inter
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Fiorentina
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Roma
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Sampdoria
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Juventus
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Parma
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV – Nice vs Rennes
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Dijon
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Metz
3 p.m. –fuboTV – PSG vs Lyon
Liga MX
9:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- León vs Pumas UNAM
Super Liga
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Brøndby vs SønderjyskE
Indian Super League
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Heerenveen
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– VVV vs Feyenoord
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Utrecht
Scottish Premiership
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Dundee United vs Rangers
