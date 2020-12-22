MLS Ticker: Dynamo selects Corona in Re-Entry Draft, SKC signs midfielder, and more

Joe Corona looked set to join Austin FC, but very well could be on his way to another Texas-based MLS club.

The Houston Dynamo selected Corona in Tuesday’s Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft and now have the right to negotiate a contract with the midfielder. Despite being picked by Austin FC in the Expansion Draft, Corona did not opt out of the Re-Entry Process and could be a Dynamo player for the 2021 MLS season.

Houston must extend Corona a genuine offer by December 29, and if both sides don’t reach an agreement, the Dynamo will retain the Right of First Refusal for the midfielder in MLS.

The 30-year-old spent the last two MLS seasons with the L.A. Galaxy where he scored two goals and added three assists in 49 appearances for the club across all competitions. Corona made the move to MLS in 2019 after playing his entire career up to that point in Mexico’s Liga MX.

Sporting KC adds French midfielder Walter

Sporting Kansas City bolstered its attacking options on Tuesday with the signing of 25-year-old French midfielder Remi Walter.

Walter joined the club on a three-year MLS deal which will see him under contract through the 2023 season, with an option for 2024. He will occupy an international roster spot on SKC’s roster going forward.

“Remi Walter is an experienced midfielder who will add quality to our team,” said SKC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said. “We are happy to welcome him to Kansas City and look forward to his quick adaptation within our club.”

Walter joins after playing eight seasons in Europe, with seven of those coming in his native France. He came through the youth ranks at Nancy and eventually totaled 71 appearances for the first team before moving to Nice in 2016.

Walter scored three goals in 62 appearances for Nice before also spending time on loan with Troyes and securing a permanent move to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor. In addition, Walter also made 26 combined appearances for several of France’s Youth National Teams, playing alongside Anthony Martial, Thomas Lemar, and Aymeric Laporte.

Austin FC makes third acquisition from Club Guarani

Austin FC continued building its roster for its MLS debut with the third acquisition from Paraguayan club, Club Guarani.

Jhohan Romaña was acquired by Austin FC on Tuesday, joining Rodney Redes and Cecilio Dominguez as the latest to join from Guarani. The 22-year-old center back made 18 appearances for Guarani this season, from September to December.

“2020 has been a difficult year in many aspects, but it has also been rewarding career wise,” Romaña said. “Joining Austin FC in 2021 means a new and positive step in my career as a professional football player and I look forward to giving my new Club my very best in every aspect.”

Romana came through the ranks at Independiente Medellin before making the move to Club Guarani in 2019. Outside of appearing in league play, Romana also featured in the South American Copa Libertadores competition.

Not only can Romana play as a center back, but he has experience at right back, making him a versatile piece for Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff.

Report: Buttner set to leave Revs for Apoel Nicosia

Alexander Buttner has been a consistent piece of the New England Revolution’s backline since making his move to MLS, but reportedly could be on his way out.

Buttner is reportedly set to make the move to Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia in the January Transfer Window, ApoelGroup reported Tuesday. His move would come not long after the Revolution added left back Christian Mafla.

Coached by former Republic of Ireland National Team manager Mick McCarthy, Apoel has struggled so far this season, currently sitting in ninth place in the league. They are currently 16 points behind league leaders Apollon Limassol.

FC Dallas adds attacking help in form of Obrian

FC Dallas filled the void left by Fafa Picault’s move to Houston, by acquiring winger Jáder Obrian from Colombian side Águilas Doradas.

Obrian, the current second-leading scorer in the Colombian Primera A division, will officially join in January after being acquired with Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). He will be under contract with FC Dallas through the 2023 MLS season with club options for 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The 25-year-old joins FC Dallas after spending two seasons with Águilas Doradas, where he scored 27 goals in 68 appearances across all competitions. Obrian scored 13 goals this season for Doradas, but will now look to carry that form to MLS.

He has also played for Deportes Tolima and Uniautónoma FC in Categoría Primera A, as well as Cúcuta Deportivo during its time in Colombia’s second-division league Categoría Primera B in 2018.

Revs re-sign veteran midfielder McNamara

The New England Revolution retained veteran midfielder Tommy McNamara ahead of the 2021 MLS season, re-signing him on a free agent deal.

McNamara, 29, returns for his second season with the Revs and his eighth in MLS. For his MLS career, McNamara has made 143 appearances while registering 16 goals and 19 assists.

He made 14 appearances for the Revolution after being acquired in a trade with the Houston Dynamo in August, McNamara also featured in all four of the Revs’ MLS Cup Playoffs matches in 2020, helping the club reach the Eastern Conference Final.

McNamara’s return gives Bruce Arena a familiar option to call on in midfield for 2021.

Atlanta United re-acquires defender Ambrose

Atlanta United re-acquired a familiar face on Tuesday with the signing of free agent defender Mikey Ambrose.

The El Paso, Texas native returns to the Five Stripes after playing in 2020 with Inter Miami. Ambrose played for the Five Stripes from 2017-19, making 20 appearances and being a part of the club’s 2018 MLS Cup winning season.

“Mikey is an MLS veteran who has proven to be a reliable and versatile defender, and we’re pleased to welcome him back to our club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “We know we’ll be able to count on his experience and leadership to give us additional competition in our back line.”

Prior to joining the Five Stripes in 2017, Ambrose broke into MLS with Orlando City in the 2016 season. In 2020, Ambrose made six appearances for Inter Miami, scoring one goal in the process.