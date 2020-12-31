MLS Ticker: Dynamo signs Corona, Olsen linked with Sheffield Wednesday, and more

The Joe Corona saga has finally ended with the veteran midfielder signing with the Houston Dynamo.

Houston announced the roster move on Thursday, signing Corona to a multi-year contract through the 2022 MLS season. In addition, the Dynamo also holds an option for an additional year in 2023.

“We are pleased to add a player of Joe’s quality and character to our midfield ahead of the 2021 season,” said Club Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan. “We are confident Joe’s experience in MLS, LigaMX and at the international level will make him a positive addition for our group both on and off the field.”

Corona was selected by the Dynamo in Stage Two the MLS Re-Entry Draft back on December 22nd. He also was chosen by Austin FC in the MLS Expansion Draft, but did not agree to a contract with the Texas-based side before the Dec. 29th deadline.

The 30-year-old spent the last two MLS seasons with the L.A. Galaxy where he scored two goals and added three assists in 49 appearances for the club across all competitions. Corona has also played in over 250 matches in Mexico’s Liga MX, appearing for four teams over that time.

Former D.C. United boss Olsen linked with EFL Championship

Ben Olsen is currently on the search for a new head coaching gig and could reportedly be on his way to England.

EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday has reportedly targeted Olsen as its new manager, several outlets reported Thursday. Olsen has been without a job since being relieved of his duties by D.C. United in October.

The 43-year-old is one of many coaches linked with Sheffield Wednesday, joining Gus Poyet, Thorsten Fink, and Quique Sanchez Flores. Former Owls boss Tony Pulis was sacked earlier this week with the club in the relegation zone on 16 points from 22 matches.

Olsen featured as a player in England from 2000-01, playing on loan at Nottingham Forest. The former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder served as head coach of D.C. United from 2010-20, winning one U.S. Open Cup title and also winning MLS Coach of the Year.

FC Cincinnati adds international roster spot

FC Cincinnati’s busy week of moves continued on Thursday with the club acquiring a 2021 international roster spot.

The Eastern Conference club traded with Nashville SC, sending last season’s expansion side $175,000 in General Allocation Money. FC Cincinnati made two signings on Wednesday, adding goalkeeper Cody Cropper and winger Ben Mines in separate deals.

Jaap Stam took over as head coach in 2020, but was unable to lead the club to the MLS Cup Playoffs. FC Cincy finished last in MLS with only 16 points earned from 23 matches.